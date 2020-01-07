advertisement

According to a Fox 19 report, CNN has decided to file a lawsuit against Catholic Covington student Nick Sandmann.

Fox 19 reports:

“The amount of the settlement was not released during a federal court hearing in Covington, Kentucky.”

The lawsuit against CNN is one of many against other major publications, including The Washington Post and NBC Universal. There are also plans to sue Gannett and Nathan Phillips.

The lawsuit came after an incident in January 2019 at the March for Life in Washington DC. Students from the Covington Catholic School were involved in the incident, including Nick Sandmann and Indian activist Nathan Phillips.

On January 18, 2019, a video was viralized that allegedly shows students from the Catholic high school in Covington harassing and mocking a Vietnamese Native American veteran named Nathan Phillips.

The story hit all the key terms for sensationalism and it didn’t take long for it to spread like wildfire.

Sandmann became a symbol of overnight hatred when both media personalities and celebrities attacked the student for what they perceived as a serious injustice on his part.

Actors like Michael Rapaport from Netflix ‘Atypical and Alyssa Milano attacked the Covington students because they were wearing MAGA hats, though this wasn’t the worst.

Disney producer Jack Morrissey had to delete a tweet that wished Covington students to die by wood chips.

Sandmann and his family had temporarily moved and were not allowed to go to school immediately after the incident.

However, further footage of the incident would show that it was Phillips who approached the Covington students and started the encounter.

After this flood of hatred, Sandmann sought legal advice, which quickly gave personalities and organizations an indication of a possible legal dispute.

Fox 19 reports the original lawsuit against CNN claimed $ 800 million in damages. Sandmann’s lawyer L. Lin Wood said the damage was sought because “Nicholas and his family were suffering from emotional hardship.”

Earlier, Wood released an update on the lawsuit on January 4.

He wrote: “Wheels of Justice drive the determined pursuit of truth and justice for Nicholas Sandmann. Accused media representatives typically focus their legal efforts on causing unnecessary delays, redirects, and costs to avoid responsibility for misconduct. Known tactics. Thanks for the question.”

