Los Angeles Clippers quarterback Patrick Beverley is likely to miss a few games due to a sprained right wrist, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

The Clippers have already accounted for Beverley for their next game, in Sacramento on Tuesday. The guard suffered the injury Saturday during the third quarter of Los Angeles’ 120-107 loss to the visiting Utah Jazz. Beverley finished that race with 12 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Clippers have three consecutive games, all at home, following a New Year’s Day break: vs. the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and vs. the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Beverley, 31, is averaging eight points and six rebounds this season for the Clippers, who are 23-11 and third in the Western Conference. The team has alternated wins and losses over the past eight games.

