A new report details that former Batman actor Christian Bale starring Chris Hemsworth can be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The report comes from Collider, who does not offer any details other than that Bale is in talks to join the film. Jeff Sneider writes: “The role of Bale is kept secret.”

While the report doesn’t mention what role Bale will play, people went on Twitter to suggest or at least wish he’d play Beta Ray Bill.

Someone tells Christian Bale that he will do Beta Ray Bill digitally before starting to work out as a space horse. Pic.twitter.com/wZXnhMzWMo

– Beta Ray Bills (@Avalangelist) January 6, 2020

Christian Bale can do absolutely everything, so he can play a man with a horse’s face.

Cast this man as Beta Ray Bill! pic.twitter.com/0AroZNgqpk

– Declan Mckinney (@DeclanMckinney) January 6, 2020

Christian Bale as BETA RAY BILL?!

I know it’s not confirmed yet, but BETA RAY BILL! pic.twitter.com/nNX41gfk24

– Protec Volleyball (Tweet about Zim Boi) (@ HubPie3) January 6, 2020

For those who don’t know, Beta Ray Bill is an alien in the Marvel comics worth playing Thors Mijolnir, and in the comics he’s the real bearer of Stormbreaker

The reason why he’s trending Christian Bale will be in Thor’s “Love and Thunder”, and EVERYONE wants him as Bill pic.twitter.com/IgfzE4AQ8d

– TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 6, 2020

See also: Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi Trolls Thor fans: “I’ll ruin your myth in a minute, baby”

Beta Ray Bill is no stranger to the MCU. The picture of the character appeared in Thor: Ragnarok. You can see his face on the side of the Grand Master’s Tower, indicating that he was a former Grand Master’s champion.

Related: Beta Ray Bill Cut by Thor: Ragnarok – Kevin Feige explains why!

Not only was there an Easter egg for Beta Ray Bill in Thor: Ragnarok, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated that a live action version of the character was actually cut out of the film.

“There was a Beta Ray Bill, but it went so quickly that you had the same symptoms as now. He was a little bit more involved and it just didn’t do it justice. And the feeling is, if you can’t do it right, do it later. “

Rumor: Marvel Studios are developing the Thor spin-off series Journey Into Mystery for MCU

While Beta Ray Bill was cut out of Thor: Ragnarok, a recent rumor has it that Marvel Studios is working on developing a Disney Plus series called Journey Into Mystery.

This rumor indicated that Beta Ray Bill would be included on the show and would be the focus of some storylines.

Related: Rumor: Lady Sif Disney + TV series in development

An earlier rumor from May indicated that Marvel is developing a Lady Sif series that also includes Beta Ray Bill.

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Directed by Thor: Ragnarok’s director Taika Waititi. The film is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021.

Do you think if this report about Christian Bale is true that he will play Beta Ray Bill or is there any other character he could play?

