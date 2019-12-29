advertisement

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly researching replacements for first-year coach Freddie Kitchens.

“The Browns have been taking proper care and calling for potential new coaches. Yet another bad sign for Freddie Cooks,” CBS Sports “Jason La Canfora tweeted on Sunday morning.

Cleveland was considered a contender in the AFC North entering this season after buying wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. To pair with sophomore quarterback Baker Mayfield.

On the contrary, the Browns were thrown out 43-13 by the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and lost six of their first eight games. They were 6-9 entering Sunday’s final in Cincinnati against the 1-14 Bengals.

Cleveland was 7-8-1 last season under coaches Hue Jackson and Gregg Williams. The Browns have not been in the playoffs since the 2002 season.

Also in significant danger is GM Cleveland John Dorsey, according to a report by NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. Dorsey is not “completely safe”, the report states, which notes that Dorsey is thought to be the driving force behind the hiring of offensive coordinator Todd Haley in 2018, which turned out to be a spectacular failure, such as the adoption of Dorsey of Kitchens.

The Chefs, 45, have been criticized for some of his calling games and for the occasionally sloppy and unruly Browns games.

The low point came in the Nov. 14 game against the Steelers when Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett removed the helmet from Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and then hit him in the head with it. Garrett was suspended from the NFL for the rest of the season.

