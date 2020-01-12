advertisement

Many adjectives could call Jimmy Haslam the owner of the Browns – impatient, impulsive, innovative, determined, frustrated …

Timid is not on the list.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports caused a stir in the Twitter world on the morning of December 22, when he reported that former Ohio State urban Meyer Haslam could be the first choice to replace Freddie Kitchens as Browns head coach if Haslam decides to change coaches and fire Kitchens a year at work.

The buzz grew louder after Baltimore (31-15) knocked the Browns down on December 22 to drop to 6-9 with one game. The Browns end the season in Cincinnati on December 29th.

La Canfora said he got his information from unnamed league sources.

“Jimmy Haslam has a very strong bond with Meyer, the sources said, and the two have long been confidants,” wrote La Canfora. “Meyer has often shared inside information about his Ohio players with the owner. The owner has the privilege of receiving player reports and potential red flags, most, if not all, of the teams around this program didn’t know about. It was not uncommon for the men to speak and vote to each other, and Meyer has a unique cache in Ohio based on his successful stay with the Buckeyes. “

Haslam was unable to comment.

Four years ago, La Canfora wrote a story speculating that Haslam would exchange Browns property for Tennessee Titans property. Haslam is from Knoxville, Tennessee. The 2015 La Canfora report was based on the upcoming sale of the titans after the death of their owner Bud Adams.

“Don’t ignore the possibility of an exchange with the Browns when the time comes,” wrote La Canfora, citing another anonymous source related to a league possession.

Indeed, this story had no foundation, but it got many clicks when it first appeared on the Internet. It is no longer available online. The Meyer to the Browns story could end the same way.

Meyer told FOX News last week: “I think I’m done training.” But La Canfora wrote that Meyer “privately” sends various signals to teams that may change coaches, including the Cowboys and Redskins.

Haslam began buying the Browns on the first day of the training camp in 2012. He inherited Pat Shurmur as head coach and released him after the 2012 season. He has Rob Chudzinski (2013), Mike Pettine (2014-15) and Hue Jackson (2016 – Mid-2018) hired and dismissed.

Haslam emerged out of bounds on January 6, 2016, when he hired Paul DePodesta from Baseball New York Mets to work as the Browns chief strategy officer in analytics.

Haslam’s boldest move was to get Sashi Brown from salary cap manager and negotiator to vice president of football business the day before DePodesta was hired.

The Browns were 1-27 under Brown. They have been 28-82 under Haslam since the start of the 2013 season.

