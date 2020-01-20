advertisement

Brown’s new head coach Kevin Stefanski intervenes in his past to form his coaching staff.

Stefanski plans to appoint Joe Woods, trainer and run game coordinator of 49ers Defensive Backs, shortly after the end of the San Francisco playoff, as Browns defensive coordinator if Woods agrees to the terms of the contract, said Adam Schefter of ESPN.

advertisement

Woods jumped to the top as a defensive coordinator candidate as soon as Stefanski was appointed Browns head coach on January 13. Woods and Stefanski joined the Viking coaching staff under Brad Childress in 2006 – Woods as a defensive back coach and Stefanski as an assistant to the head coach. Stefanski stayed in Minnesota until 2019 and spent his last season with the Vikings as an offensive coordinator.

Woods stayed with the Vikings until 2013 as a defensive coach and then switched to the Raiders in 2014 as a defensive coach. He went to Denver for two years as a Broncos defensive coach, and was appointed Broncos defensive coordinator in 2017 and held this job for two seasons.

The Broncos took third place in overall defense and second place in defense down, but reached 22nd place in 2017 points. These incongruent numbers can be explained by the fact that the Broncos flipped the ball 34 times after 22 interceptions and 12 lost games to play opponents in a short field.

Conversely, the Broncos ranked 22nd on the defensive in 2018, Woods’ second year as a defensive coordinator in Denver, but 13th in the allowable score.

Joe Woods.

The Associated Press

“We will take our time and do it right,” said Stefanski at his introductory press conference when asked about hiring assistant coaches. “I was in an organization, but you get to know a lot of people and grow as a trainer and understand how to meet different people.

“There is no shortage of candidates and we also have to meet with the current staff. Sit down with everyone and spend some time with them. We will definitely take our time and be hardworking. “

Woods would replace Steve Wilks. Wilks was fired after one season as Cardinals head coach when his team went 3-13 in 2018, and now after one season as Brown’s defensive coordinator.

Wilks had a chance to return as the Browns’ defense coordinator in 2019, but the Browns game couldn’t force opponents to barge when a stop was needed.

The Browns gave more touchdowns (19 rushing, 25 passing) under Wilks in 2019 than under Gregg Williams (20 rushing, 21 passing) in 2018.

advertisement