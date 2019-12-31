advertisement

Georgia will take the field for the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday by losing at least 13 players.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the number on Tuesday, adding that those players made 149 combined appearances in games this season. Six of them are starters, and 12 of them appear on the Bulldogs ’two-game depth chart, according to the report.

While the reasons for the absence of some of the players are known, coach Kirby Smart has declined to say why others will not be available when No. 5 Georgia (11-2) takes on No. 7 Baylor (11-2) at the Superdome at New Orleans.

advertisement

“We’re going to focus on who’s here,” Smart said when the Bulldogs arrived in New Orleans. “This trip, this team and this game, and it really is.”

The list could rise to 14 if running back D’Andre Swift is unable to play due to a shoulder injury he suffered late in the regular season, prior to losing the SEC championship game to No. 1 LSU. A junior, he recorded 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 and is expected to enter the NFL Draft.

Swift told Athletic that his shoulder “is not 100 percent” but that he intends to play the game. Smart has not confirmed it.

“I don’t know, we’ll wait and see,” Smart said Tuesday.

“He’s a racer, he’s done everything we’ve been asked to do. If he feels like he’s able to go and go 100 percent, then we’re going to use him. He’s done more this past week in practice. than he did before the SEC championship game, that’s for sure, so excited to see where he goes. “

The Constitution newspaper identified these players as those who would not face the Bears:

–OL Ben Cleveland (academics)

–OL Andrew Thomas (NFL draft preparation)

–OL Isaiah Wilson (draft NFL draft)

–OL D’Marcus Hayes (undisclosed)

–RB Brian Herrien (undisclosed)

–WR Lawrence Cager (ankle)

–WR Dominick Blaylock (knee)

–DB J.R. Reed (foot)

–DB Divaad Wilson (undisclosed)

–DL Tyler Clark (undisclosed)

–OLB Walter Grant (shock)

–ILB Quay Walker (undisclosed)

–DB Tyrique McGhee (undeclared)

– Starting the media level

advertisement