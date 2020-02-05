advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

A breathtaking scene and blueprint for what Disney can do with Star Wars.

During a recent presentation to investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke openly about the future of Star Wars.

After the acquisition of Lucasfilm’s rights in 2012 for $ 4 billion, the science fiction saga should always be an integral part of Disney’s future plans, both commercially and cinematically.

advertisement

Given that The Rise of Skywalker is currently available worldwide at the box office for $ 1,058,334,504 – despite this astounding sum, it’s still the lowest grossing of the last three episodes – there’s no denying that Star Wars in Her local movie theater will return, but Iger has suggested that Disney “will take a little break from the release dates” and “television will be a priority in the next few years”.

Given the fact that Star Wars films are usually an excuse to print money, this statement is very interesting.

Fears of overloading the market with Star Wars sequels and spinoffs, coupled with the growing popularity of The Mandalorian – Season 2 has now been confirmed for an October release date – have led to a relocation of production.

Iger added that Disney + could be the most fertile area for a common Star Wars universe, “with the ability to infuse The Mandalorian with more characters and direct those characters in their own direction on series.”

In addition to The Mandalorian, there is also a series based on Cassian Andor (the rebel captain played by Diego Luna in Rogue One) and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Like Han Solo at the end of The Empire Strikes Back, the Star Wars film world seems to be temporarily frozen.

The list of properties in the galaxy that is far, far away is endless, but don’t make a mistake: As the streaming wars will rise to Jedi-Sith levels, Disney + will need new shows and films to get around Attract customers to their platform.

Star Wars will always be a massive draw, but with the Skywalker saga now ending (we think?), What about the saga’s cinematic future?

While countless reviews, opinions, and theories are devoted to Rogue One, Solo, and the latest trilogy, Star Wars fans still have doubts about Disney’s creative vision.

You may love, loathe, or feel indifferent to the five Star Wars films made by Mouse House – each for themselves, but we believe they all have merits and mistakes – but there is no denying that this one stunning scene recorded in Rogue One was everything we love about Star Wars.

Dark hall. Panicked rebels. That breath. Red lightsaber. Vader arrives. Hell unleashed. Body everywhere.

Here’s why the outstanding moment of Rogue One should be greeted by Disney.

Embrace the dark side of the Force

Basically, Star Wars is a simple story of good versus evil, light versus dark, Sith versus Jedi, family versus family.

You know, with additional lightsabers, aliens, planets, X-Wings, blasters, TIE fighters, droids, death stars, brilliant one-liners, characters loved by generations of movie fans, and Jar Jar ‘f ** king “Binks.

The good guys will always win and Disney has to keep the majority of these films family-friendly. Why? Well, an 18 rating massively reduces your potential audience, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get dark.

After all, this is the franchise where severed limbs are the norm and billions of people were killed at the push of a button.

The Rogue One finale understood it all.

As fans know, the Rebel Alliance has managed to steal the Death Star’s plans, but it has killed millions of people on Scarif. You can imagine that it couldn’t get any worse. Well it does. Cue the arrival of Darth Vader in pursuit of the stolen plans.

Every single doomed member of the rebel alliance knows they’ll die, but what unfolds is a dizzying thrill as the Dark Lord distracts the Sith blaster fire with contempt, gagging his enemies, and cutting through everyone who is in path.

It is a horror scene that you actively cheer on because the boss has been unleashed. The phrase “lambs for slaughter” comes to my mind.

Even though Leia is getting the Death Star plans, Rogue One’s finale is a downer, but that’s why it works so well. The same applies to The Empire Strikes Back.

After all, this is a saga that has killed millions of people (on more than one occasion) in which innocent children were slaughtered in cold blood, which showed us dead Ewok babies, and in which a man’s flesh was burned and we were able to witness a small one Boy (Jango Fett) who watched his father’s beheading.

Not what you’d normally associate with a Disney franchise.

However, darkness is 50% of what Star Wars does so well. More of that please.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxL8bVJhXCM (/ embed)

Clip about Kenneth Garaza

Use the main characters sparingly

A big reason why Vader’s finale worked in Rogue One is that there was a brief glimpse of its full strength. However, nobody wants to see a full 90-minute vader. After all, he has god-like powers and normal people are not a threat to him. The Jedi are practically gone. There is no drama, no tension, no risk.

Elsewhere, we already had nine films in the Skywalker saga. It’s time to move on, but that doesn’t mean that some of the characters we love so much cannot come back up.

In this case, it’s questionable whether Darth Maul’s short cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story was the most goosebumping moment in this film. Star Wars instigates an insane fandom – more on that later – but fan service doesn’t have to be paid for in every movie.

While no details are known about the plot of the upcoming Obi-Wan series, let’s imagine that a younger version of Luke Skywalker won’t be a main character.

When it comes to a TV equivalent, Better Call Saul knew how to use old favorites to increase intrigue and nostalgia.

We have no interest in seeing another film about Anakin during the Clone Wars, but it would be cool to see him act as a cameo in a standalone Mace Windu or Ahsoka Tano film.

directors

Given the turmoil in Rogue One’s production, we’re not entirely sure whose idea it was to show this epic scene where Vader severed the rebel alliance.

In many ways, this fits the franchise of recent years.

There were production issues with Solo after the film’s original directors, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, were released from the project and replaced by Ron Howard shortly before filming began. Elsewhere, Colin Trevorrow was created by J.J. Abrams on Episode IX, and it is still unknown to what extent the last part of Rogue One corresponded to Gareth Edward’s vision as Tony Gilroy was incorporated for extensive revisions.

Josh Trank and James Mangold have also been involved in projects based on Boba Fett, while Game of Thrones showrunners Benioff and Weiss have left the distant galaxy.

The last Jedi director Rian Johnson was also involved in developing a brand new Star Wars trilogy, but his future with the franchise is in flux. “I’m still talking to Lucasfilm. But they haven’t announced anything on their list yet,” Johnson said to Variety.

All in all, it was pretty messy behind the scenes, but the recent news that Taika Waititi is linked to a standalone film is an interesting development.

Hell, he even told us that he wanted to stage Star Wars a few years ago.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nq2eSV9ByT4 (/ embed)

The perception is that The Mandalorian could be used as a training ground for directors to test their Star Wars references.

After all, the show was created by Disney darling Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King, The Jungle Book are all Disney features), and the celebrated show saw greats like Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi direct consequences.

For these directors, the chance to stage a Star Wars movie could be in the near future if they cut their teeth at this show and do it well.

When it comes to directors, Marvel has proven clever to select more “abstract” filmmakers for their massive Tentpole releases. You know, directors whose C.V.s you wouldn’t immediately associate with blockbusters, and this risk has been rewarded.

The names of Kenneth Brannagh, James Gunn, Ryan Coogler, the Russo Brothers, Taika Waititi and Jon Watts come to mind.

If only Star Wars had someone with detailed knowledge of the MCU. Oh wait …

Kevin Feige

Yes, the man who mastered every single Marvel film signed up to work with Lucasfilm on Star Wars.

From the moment Tony Stark proudly told the world that he was Iron Man until the recent Phase 4 announcements, Feige had been monitoring every detail.

In addition to being extremely well-made films, the critical and imaginative success of the MCU has shown that Feige knows how to reconcile fanfare, multi-layered storytelling, and oversee the creation of real film art. Sorry, Mr. Scorsese. Comic films are cinema.

Star Wars is currently in a stasis phase. Cowardly talent for long-term planning, choosing the right directors and, above all, finding the right stories is invaluable.

For example, who wouldn’t want to see the saga of the Knights of the Old Republic told through a series of films? It would be an opportunity to introduce new characters and events that happened thousands of years before Episode I.

Elsewhere, Solo teased the purple dawn (led by Darth Maul) and the involvement of the shadow collective – the largest criminal conglomerate in the galaxy. Aside from that, the wars between Jedi and Mandalorians could also be a fantastic story, while Oscar Issac and John Boyega remain cautious about the chances of them returning to Star Wars for future adventures.

Whatever the future holds, it’s obvious that Disney’s approach to the Star Wars films is undergoing a change in the size of a Death Star. You could do a lot worse than accepting the style and lessons from your best moment.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PK3K1sPZwQ (/ embed)

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement