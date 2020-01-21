advertisement

Tristan Jarry was a revelation to the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. However, he wasn’t the only penguin goalie in franchise history to make an impact early on in his career.

On January 7, 2020, goalkeeper Tristan Jarry performed for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 50th time. Jarry has had an exceptional season so far, with the penguins remaining alive while the team dealt with a litany of injuries to its core players.

With the usual goalkeeper Matt Murray, who is struggling to regain his championship form, Jarry has provided strong support in goal. Jarry has led the league in various statistical categories and earned an appearance in the 2020 NHL All-Star game.

While we wait to see how the rest of the season progress, we see five penguin goalkeepers with the best goals – against the average in their first 50 games.

5. Johan Hedberg

Johan Hedberg was originally designed by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 9th round (218th round) of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft. Notable penguins included in the design selected; Chris Wells (24th), Richard Park (50th), Sven Butchenson (57th) and Greg Crozier (73rd).

Hedberg’s rights were traded by the Flyers to the San Jose Sharks in 1998. On March 12, 2001, San Jose Hedberg and Bobby Dollas exchanged for Jeff Norton in Pittsburgh.

In his first 50 regular season games with the penguins in the 2000-01 (9) and 2001-02 (41) seasons, Hedberg set a record of 26-19-5, a goal-to-average of 2.55% and six Failures. Hedberg’s 50th game with the penguins took place on March 11, 2002, a 2-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On August 23, 2003 the Hedberg penguins exchanged for the Vancouver Canucks to get the 2004 draft draft (Alex Goligoski) in the second round.

4. Tristan Jarry

The penguins selected Jarry in the 2nd round (44th round) of the 2013 NHL draft and added another hit player with the 77th choice with Jake Guentzel. Jarry’s first 50 games with Pittsburgh were spread over four seasons (one in 2016-17, 26 in 2017-18, two in 2018-19, and 21 in 2019-20).

In 50 games, he had a record 28-14-4 with a goal-to-average of 2.49% and five shutouts. His 50th career game took place on January 7, 2020, a 4: 3 victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

3. Peter Skudra

Peter Skudra was signed on September 25, 1997 by the Penguins as a free agent. His first 50 games with the Penguins were split into the 1997-98 (17) and 1998-99 (33) seasons, in which he reached a career high of 37 appearances during the last campaign. Skudra’s record was 21-13-8 with a goal-against-average of 2.44% and three losses.

Skudra’s 50th game with the club took place on March 30, 1999, a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Pittsburgh let Skudra join the freelance agency after the 2002/2003 season.

2. Jean-Sebastien Aubin

Jean-Sebastien Aubin was drafted by the penguins in the third round (76th round) of the entry draft in 1995 together with Alexei Morozov (24th) and Jan Hrdina (128th). Aubin’s first 50 games with Pittsburgh were spread over two seasons (1998-1999 (17) and 1999-2000 (33)), his record was 20-16-7 with a goal-to-average of 2.39% and four precipitate

Aubin’s 50th game with the penguins was 2-1 on February 19, 2000 against the Florida Panthers. Aubin delivered P during the 2003-2004 season, where he played an average of 25 games per season at the club.

1. Matt Murray

The penguins selected Murray with the 83rd pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Other notable players Pittsburgh selected in the draft were Derrick Pouliot (8th), Olli Maatta (22nd), Teddy Blueger (52nd) and Oskar Sundqvist (81st).

Murray’s record in his first 50 games with Pittsburgh was 33-10-4, with five failures and a goal-to-average of 2.21%. His 50th game with the club was a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning on March 3, 2017. Did any of the names on the list surprise you? Share your comments below.

