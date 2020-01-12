advertisement

Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the border. Rwanda has released four Ugandans (PHOTO / File).

KIGALI – Rwandan government expelled four Ugandans who had spent almost a week in detention.

In a move interpreted as a reciprocal release of Rwandans Kampala there over a week, Rwandan security forces transported the four Ugandans Saturday, January 11 and handed them over to immigration officials at the border crossing Katuna in Kabale district.

advertisement

Those released are Samuel Arinaitwe, Ernest and Ambrose Twesigomwe, who are residents of the Kabale district.

Speaking to journalists, the group said they had been detained at the Mirundi police station but had not been tortured.

“We entered Rwanda to find our mentally ill relative and we entered Rwanda without our knowledge,” said Mr. Bangirana.

He added that during the entire time they were in the police cell, they were fed boiled corn seeds and water.

“Arriving at Gatuna, officials of the Rwandan security took our pictures, photocopied our national identity cards before we hand over those responsible for Ugandan immigration Katuna,” added Mr. Bangirana.

Agaba said the cell was also clean and contained at least 40 prisoners, including other Ugandans.

Rwanda’s action is the opposite of several recent incidents when they shot dead several Ugandans who were caught crossing the border.

This comes a week after Uganda has released nine Rwandans indicted for espionage, act as foreign minister, Sam Kuteesa, said a gesture indicated that Kampala wanted to repair relations between the two countries. He also called on Kigali to return the favor.

comments

advertisement