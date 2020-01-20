advertisement

Rents rose by 40 percent in the Republic from 2007 to 2019, the second highest increase in the European Union according to new figures.

Data from the EU’s official statistics agency, Eurostat, show that Lithuania was the only Member State with a 101 percent jump in rents, which saw a higher rise in rents than the state.

Overall, rents in the EU rose by an average of 21 percent between 2007 and 2019, with costs rising in all countries except two.

The new figures also show that Ireland saw the third largest drop in property prices in the year under review, with a 16.7 percent drop in prices. It is behind Greece and Romania, where prices fell 40 percent and 27.2 percent, respectively.

Wobbled considerably

Statistics show that real estate prices and rents have taken very different paths since the financial crisis. While rents rose steadily across the EU until the third quarter of 2019, property prices fluctuated significantly.

After an initial sharp decline after the financial crisis, property prices in the EU remained more or less stable between 2009 and 2014. Since then, they have risen much faster than rents and rose by a total of 19.1 percent between 2007 and 2019.

New Eurostat figures released this week show that house prices rose by 1.4 percent in the third quarter of 2019 and by 1.5 percent in the EU, with Latvia, Slovakia, Luxembourg and Portugal increasing highest growth.

