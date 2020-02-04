advertisement

The average price difference between mortgage costs and rental costs continues to grow than ever before.

Daft.ie published its quarterly results for the end of 2019 and found that rental prices fell 0.1% in the first quarter of 2019. This is the first time that rental prices have not risen since the middle of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. 2012th

In addition, the report found that rents in Dublin rose 3.5% over the same period in 2018, the lowest rate of price increase since 2008.

With the nationwide average monthly rent now at € 1,402, it is € 659 a month higher than the last low in late 2011 and shows that the rental market is still an expensive place.

The report also revealed the widening cost gap between mortgage and renters:

The nationwide average rents and the year-on-year change for the fourth quarter of 2019 are as follows:

Dublin: € 2,052, plus 3.5%

Cork: € 1,386, plus 5.5%

Galway: € 1,309, plus 5.6%

Limerick: € 1,217, plus 3.9%

Waterford: € 1,010, plus 4.3%

Rest of the country: € 993, plus 4.6%

Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft report, said the following:

“With the election of a new government, the housing industry – and especially the rental sector – should be an integral part of the priorities of the new government. Despite the desire for a quick fix, such as rent freezes, there is no quick fix. Dynamics of rent freezes are likely to further damage those most affected by housing shortages.

“And if they were somehow applied to newly built rental apartments, rental controls could prove disastrous for a country that urgently needs new rental apartments but has very high construction costs.”

The full report can be found here.

