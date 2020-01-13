advertisement

January 13, 2020 against Johnna Crider

There is a taxi company in Canada called Current Taxi. It has a fully electric fleet, or should we say, a fully Tesla fleet. The company now hires drivers. One of the advantages is of course that you can drive a Tesla. The purpose of Current Taxi is to change the way the taxi industry operates one ride at a time. Passengers receive a luxury service with a side effect of zero emissions.

Their fleet consists of the Tesla Model X, Model S and Model 3. Each vehicle receives a quick overview of the benefits. For example, the Model X is “the safest, fastest, and most capable sports car in history,” says the website (which is true). The company also indicates which vehicle is best for which type of customer. The Model 3 is great for groups of up to four passengers, and the Model S is the winner of “The Car of the Future.”

Current Taxi sees itself as David against Goliath when it comes to the taxi industry – much like Elon Musk in the early days of Tesla – but it also wants to help the bees, plant trees and save the seas.

The company is looking for drivers and dispatch in Victoria and Kelowna. You can find more information here if you are interested.

It’s great to see a starting taxi company focusing on electric vehicles, especially in the Uber and Lyft era. I believe this company will do well simply because it is active in a niche market – Tesla taxis. Tesla has a large following, countless supporters, so people in the area who are Tesla fans, shareholders and even owners are likely to support this company for brand loyalty.

In addition to the regular taxi service, they have an event booking section. In my high school days, visiting places in one of those vast limousines from Humvee was seen as the high point of luxury. Today, Tesla vehicles have probably taken that position. I had never been in one of those stretch limousines – I always thought they were just too flashy. Teslas on the other hand are slim, sexy and luxurious. And they do not produce emissions.

By using Teslas for its fleet and marketing them as luxury vehicles for events, I think Current Taxi will succeed. We will see.

