A top motivational speaker and mental performance coach is slated for Dundee next month, hoping it can inspire budding athletes from the city.

Allistair McCaw is recognized as one of the world’s leading figures in human performance, team culture and leadership.

He has worked with several Olympians, tennis champions and golfers in a career spanning over 25 years.

The seminar was organized by Kanzen Karate in partnership with the University of Abertay and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The karate club represented the city of Slovakia last year for the karate world championships of the World Union of Karate Federations (WUKF).

Roy O’Kane, Kanzen Karate, President and Sensei said: “We have been wanting to bring Allistair for a while and I am delighted that he will be traveling to Dundee in February.

“This is definitely an event where our perspectives can be influenced and I encourage anyone interested in improvement – be it sport, team or business – to attend.”

The event is free and will be held in the main amphitheater of the University of Abertay on February 5 from 10 a.m. Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite.

Dr. John Babraj, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise and Abertay University, said: “We are delighted to welcome Allistair McCaw, a renowned figure in human performance, team culture and leadership.

“Abertay is a leader in teaching and researching sports science and this event will benefit students, staff and the community at large.”

