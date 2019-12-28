advertisement

Clean power

December 28, 2019 Tina Casey

advertisement

Given all the water in the Earth’s oceans, it is no surprise that researchers around the world are insisting on the challenge of extracting renewable energy from the sea. Now a team based in Australia has come up with a solution that uses osmotic pressure to get it done. In a strange twist, recycled Kevlar could also come into play.

Renewable energy from seawater: great idea!

For those of you who are new to the subject, osmosis refers to the passage of water through a membrane. The electricity angle enters with the sea water.

Think of salt and ions, and you are on the right track.

If seawater is separated from fresh water by a membrane, the two parties will seek a balance. That puts pressure on the membrane and pressure can be converted into energy.

That sounds simple enough, but the devil is in the details. The Australian team, based at the Institute for Frontier Materials at Deaking University, explains that osmotic membranes “must combine high mechanical properties with high surface charge, nano-channel density, scalability of production and environmental resilience.”

Renewable Energy From Seawater: Bone Edition

Researchers have been messing around with osmotic pressure to generate electricity since at least the 1970s, but much of their work remained in the laboratory.

The potential for commercial application has started to grow in recent years, thanks in part to the advances in manufacturing methods that allow researchers to assemble new materials at the nanoscale.

The Australian project is a good example of how fast the field of osmotic energy (also known as osmotic energy or “blue” energy) could accelerate from now on.

The team was inspired by osmotic activity in the human body. The researchers mainly noted the strong-weak contrast between bone and soft tissue, coupled with the contrast in their ability to transport ions.

Bone is very strong, so a new material based on bone structure can make a strong membrane. Unfortunately, bone is very bad in the transport of ions.

Soft tissues such as cartilage and kidney membranes are very good at transporting ions, but their structure would form a very weak membrane.

The solution was to make a composite membrane with layers of any material at the nanoscale. The research team chose aramid fibers for soft tissue and boron nitride plates for bone.

Renewable energy from recycled Kevlar?

If you’ve noticed that thing about boron nitride, that’s important for the commercial success of the new membrane because it’s relatively cheap.

Boron nitride plates form a powdery substance that is widely used to regulate heat in consumer electronics, batteries and many other applications.

The aramid angle is even more interesting. Aramid refers to the type of synthetic fibers needed to make Kevlar vests and other high-quality equipment.

Recycling aramid is already one thing and the team expects that the use of recycled aramid fibers in their new membrane will also help keep costs under control.

More renewable energy from the ocean

For full details about the new membrane, look up the study entitled “Bioinspired Nanocomposite Membranes for Osmotic Energy Harvesting,” in the journal Joule.

For those of you, one of the key findings is that the new membrane “exhibits high stiffness and tensile strength, even when exposed to repeated pressure drops and salt gradients.”

The new membrane is also promising in terms of power density and temperature range:

“The total power density generated over large areas exceeded 0.6 W m – 2 and was maintained for 20 cycles (200 hours), demonstrating exceptional robustness. In addition, the membranes showed high performance when harvesting osmotic energy in an unprecedented wide temperature range (0 ° C – 95 ° C) and pH (2.8-10.8) essential for the economic viability of osmotic energy generators. “

The team still has some work to do in terms of optimizing performance, so don’t look for that new membrane quickly on the shelves of your local hardware store.

Most importantly, osmotic systems increase the number of options for extracting energy from the ocean – unlike, for example, drilling in the ocean floor for oil and natural gas.

Offshore wind turbines are already firmly established in the market for sustainable energy and floating wind turbines are coming up quickly. Wave energy and tidal energy devices also play a role and the US Department of Energy is moving towards other emerging forms of ocean energy.

Since 2009, Stadkraft has operated an osmotic energy facility since 2009. CleanTechnica contacts the company for an update, so keep an eye out for more information.

Follow me on twitter.

Image: The Institute for Frontier Materials of Deaking University via Eurekalert: “This diagram shows bio-inspired nanocomposite membranes for efficient harvesting of blue energy.” Credit: Chen et al.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly posted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. The opinions are own. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.









advertisement