advertisement

Renee Zellweger arrived at the Oscars in an award-winning robe.

The nomination for best actress chose a white sequin dress by Armani Prive for the award ceremony.

Renee Zellweger in Armani Privé at the 2020 Oscars.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger in Armani Privé at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Renee Zellweger’s heels.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Under the hem of their ensemble, the star of “Judy” wore a pair of pointed white heels that stood out on the red carpet.

The actress won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA for her appearance in the Judy Garland biography, competing against Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron this evening for the top title.

Ronan came to the award ceremony in a plunging Gucci dress, a black and white top, and an evergreen skirt that matched Ronan’s eyeshadow perfectly when she styled her hair in an updo. The trailing hem of the dress was adorned with a pair of dangling, glittering earrings and hid Ronan’s shoes.

Saoirse Ronan in a Gucci dress at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

Want more?

Regina King + Other stars tower up on chunky platforms on the red carpet of the Oscars

At the 2020 Oscars, Charlize Theron wears everything in black, right down to her pedicure

The best on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement