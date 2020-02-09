advertisement

This year, the Independent Spirit Awards in the cool Santa Monica tent the day before the Oscars were a real indie. This meant that several high profile non-Oscar nominees received votes for Spirit’s compassion. A24 dominated the field with seven Spirit Awards over three films that made up for their light shows at the Oscars.

“The Lighthouse” initially won two awards for Mustachio veteran Willem Dafoe and cameraman Jarin Blaschke, followed by three for “Uncut Gems” by the brothers Safdie for direction and editing and Adam Sandler, who brought in two large standing ovations and won the house with its funny speech. “The indie ghosts are the best personality,” he said.

“As an editor, I’m going to try this shortcut,” said Benny Safdie. “We both work together, we always try to stay in sync.” Editor Ronald Bronstein said working with the Safdie brothers on “Uncut Gems” is “all the time fear.” The three of us share the constant fear of boring the viewer. When does someone who doesn’t want to bore you become a threat? “

advertisement

connected

connected

Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”, filmed in Mandarin and English, caused two surprises because she supported Ms. Zhao Shuzhen, who was caught in China due to the corona virus, and the big “best feature”, the “Uncut Gems” and Noah defeated Baumbach’s best film Oscar nomination “Marriage Story”. Wang first visited the Spirits in 2013 with Film Independent’s Project Involve. “You can do it for any filmmaker out there,” she said. “There are many women who make films. Just give them the damn job. Give them the money! “

Of the A24 films, only “The Lighthouse” received an Oscar for best camera and is likely to lose to Roger Deakins for “1917”.

Netflix

“It is a great privilege to do something you love, but I hate writing,” said Baumbach. “This is my tenth film – you might think it would be easier, but no.” He also thanked his muse Greta Gerwig, whose film “Little Women” was too expensive for the ghosts. “You are incredible, my inspiration in everything.” In addition to the Altman Award, Netflix won three other awards for the screenplay “Marriage Story”, the best first screenplay “See You Yesterday” and the best documentary “American Factory”. Ohio filmmaker Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar have received support from both Netflix and the Obamas and are the front-runner in the Oscar documentary race.

Many expected that Jennifer Lopez, who had all the colored women in the supporting actress’ race for the first time, would take home the spirit for the Oscar-hated “Hustlers”, but she had to be satisfied with her recent Super Bowl triumph give .

Baumbach not only collected the best screenplay, but also the Robert Altman Prize for the ensemble cast. Adam Driver was a no-show. While Laura Dern lost Supporting Female, she was praised several times during the show as the only person who participated in the first Spirit Awards for “Smooth Talk” and in the Show 2020 with “Marriage Story” During the Gay Men’s Chorus, she pays homage to her sang beautiful harmony, she danced with: “Laura Dern, Laura Dern, Laura Dern!”

Dern has won the other awards this season and will probably still get the only victory for “Marriage Story” at the Oscars. Renee Zellweger inevitably collected indie spirit as the best actress for aging chanteuse Judy Garland in “Judy”, her first win after three spirit nods when she remembered getting into the tent in 1995 with “Love and a .45” It’s a sunburn, ”she said. She will no doubt accept the Oscar on Sunday. The last actress to win so many Oscar predecessor awards – Golden Globe Drama, Critics Choice, SAG, BAFTA and the Ghosts – was Julianne Moore for “Still Alice”.

The Best First Feature Spirit Award went to Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart”. When the cast entered the stage, great joy broke out in the house. “First features happen because someone believed in your crazy idea,” said Wilde with enthusiastic applause.

The room gave a thunderous standing ovation for Bong Joon Ho as he stepped onto the stage for another softly humorous acceptance speech. At an early New York “Parasite” screening, he wondered if a scurrying rat in the theater was “a symbol of luck”. It was the kind of greeting he received throughout the season, and “Parasite” and his Oscar chances were the dominant conversation topic with the Spirits. “I’m going to the” Parasite “after party, which I’m actually looking forward to more than the Oscars,” said an Indie Spirit participant during the cocktails before the show. If the warmth of spirits repeats for director Bong on Sunday, it will be a hell of a celebration.

Around 7,000 Film Independent members voted for the 2020 Spirit Awards, which are listed below.

Best feature

“The good bye”

Best director

Josh and Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Best male lead

Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gemstones”)

Best female lead

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best supportive man

Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”)

Best supportive woman

Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”)

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage History”)

Best first feature

Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”)

Best first screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (“I’ll see you yesterday”)

Best documentary

“American factory”

Best international film

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best camera

Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”)

Best processing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”)

Cassavetes Award (film under $ 500,000)

“Give me freedom”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement