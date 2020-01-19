advertisement

Cars

January 19, 2020 Jose Pontes

advertisement

The German plug-in electric passenger car market ended the year on fire, with registrations more than doubling in December to 11,328 registrations. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) increased by 198% year-on-year (YoY), significantly boosted the market and balanced the BEV / PHEV 2019 share to 58% BEV (fully electric) versus 42% PHEV (51 % / 49% in December).

The PEV share increased to 4% in December, with BEVs only reaching 2%, while the last plug-in vehicle (PEV) share for 2019 ended at a record of 3% (1.8% BEVs).

Looking at the bestsellers in December, the Mercedes E300e / twins tripled the monthly leadership, with 964 units that defeated the Tesla Model 3 flood (926 units). In addition, the Renault Zoe returned to the podium, with 780 units, indicating the return of the French hatchback.

Just outside the podium we have the forever young VW e-Golf, with 764 registered units, while the BMW i3 closes this top 5 thanks to 630 registrations, which the # 6 Smart Fortwo EV (623 units) barely beats until the finish.

The German PEV market is known for close races, frequent changes and surprises, and the 2019 edition was no exception, with a change of leadership in the last month of the year – the Renault Zoe managed to squeeze out the BMW i3 with only 49 units, with the French hatchback repeating its 2018 achievements, in which he also won the # 1 title, after two consecutive years as second best.

Despite the loss to the Zoe, the 2nd place of the BMW i3 was an improvement on the 3rd place in 2018.

Despite a strong December, the Tesla Model 3 418 units remained behind the leader Renault Zoe, with the Californian in last place on the podium.

In 4th place we have the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, which had its best year ever in Germany – 7,693 registered units. That enabled it to win the best-selling PHEV and best-selling SUV titles, while the # 7 Mercedes E300e / the best-selling luxury car title won, succeeding its BMW 530th arch rival, and the # 10 Audi e-tron was the best-selling Luxury SUV title.

In December there were some changes at the last minute. The Smart Fortwo EV was one place higher and finished in # 7, and the stable Mercedes C300e / climbed to # 15, while the BMW Group also had reasons to smile, with the Mini Countryman to # 13, thanks to a record of 355 registrations, and the BMW 330e jumps 3 positions to # 17, with the German midsizer scoring a record of 529 registrations.

Finally, the Porsche Cayenne PHEV entered the rankings in # 20 in the last month of the year, with Porsche placing both plug-in hybrids in the top 20.

Outside the top 20 there are several models in ramp-up mode (BMW X5 PHEV – 114 units; Audi Q5 PHEV – 312; Mini Cooper EV – 324; VW Passat GTE – 468), while the plug-in hybrid version of the Volvo XC90 Swedish yacht scored a record of 117 registrations, a brilliant score for a model that has been around for a few years.

You may wonder: “What about the big Teslas?” Well, the Model S scored 114 registrations and the Model X had 89, far from the 964 registrations of the Mercedes E300e / de or the 253 units of the Porsche Cayenne PHEV. However, like the Volvo XC90 PHEV, they play on one of the most difficult fields, so it would be surprising if they could beat the local heroes, further emphasizing the excellent performance of the Model 3 in Germany in 2019.

“And the Taycan?” The electric Porsche registered 31 units, but the sports sedan is still in “demonstration units” mode, so no large numbers here.

In the brand ranking, BMW (22%, +1 percentage point) won the 5th construction title, ahead of Tesla (10%) and # 3 Renault (9%), with the French manufacturer resisting the progress of # 4 Mercedes (8%).

The German PEV market is traditionally one of the most balanced and unpredictable out there, but there will be a major shift in 2020. As the plug-in market begins to enter the mainstream (about 6% PEV share), the boredom stability of the overall market begins, with the main interest in which month the VW ID.3 takes over the leading position of the Renault Zoe. My guess is that it will happen between October and November.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Jose Pontes Jose has always been interested in the automotive industry, especially in electric cars, and since 2012 has watched the sales evolution of plug-ins via the EV Sales blog, giving him an expert view of where EVs are now and where they are went in the future. The EV Sales blog has become a go-to-source for people interested in selling electric cars around the world. Jose is now a partner in EV Volumes and collaborates with the European Alternative Fuels Observatory in the field of EV sales.









advertisement