January 13, 2020

It will hardly surprise anyone that the ten-year alliance between Renault and Nissan is falling apart. After President Carlos Ghosn was arrested last year and detained for months in solitary confinement in a Japanese prison, most assumed the alliance was on shaky ground. When he managed to evade the Japanese authorities and find his way to Lebanon, the tensions in the relationship became worse.

Now, the Financial Times reports that Nissan executives are working hard to find out how to break up the alliance and abolish the plan that Ghosn has set up to share engineering and production platforms between the two companies. Mitsubishi is also part of the alliance, but the controlling interest therein is owned by Nissan.

Motor1 builds on the Financial Times report and explains that many Nissan senior managers and engineers were not happy campers and chafed under Ghosn’s autocratic style. Even Jean-Dominique Senard, who took over as chairman after Ghosn was imprisoned, expressed doubts about the partnership.

The problem is that if the companies dissolve their working relationship, they are both faced with significant research and development costs to market electric and autonomous cars independently. The Financial Times hints that both can look for other partners to help them get ahead.

That raises this question. Which companies are looking for new partners? (What follows is rank speculation based on nothing but premonition.) It is clear that people steeped in Japanese industrial culture find it difficult to work closely with those who are not subjected to the same influences, suggesting that Nissan goes to another Japanese company might look like Toyota or Honda or Subaru. Do any of them want to adapt to Nissan? That can depend entirely on what the position of the Japanese government is at that point.

In Europe, Renault recently said “no thank you” to an overture by Fiat. Fiat, in turn, embraced an offer from PSA, manufacturer of Peugeot and Citroën cars. PSA is unlikely to add new partners. Who else in Europe might be interested. Hmmm … Volkswagen wants to sell its MEB electric car chassis to other companies. BMW could use some help with its electric car program. Mercedes is big enough to swallow Renault, but would they like that?

We have been saying for a long time that the EV revolution will redraw the map of the car industry. Some well-known companies are probably out of the boat. It seems a particularly bad time to fragment when the rest of the industry is consolidating. Will Nissan or Renault still be there when this new decade is over? “We shall see,” said the Zen master.

