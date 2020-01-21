advertisement

January 21, 2020 against Maarten Vinkhuyzen

In last week’s press release about Renault’s sales success in 2019, there was a covert announcement about the introduction of the Twingo Z.E. “For the group, 2020 marks a new phase in its electric offensive with the launch of Twingo Z.E. and the deployment of its new E-Tech hybrid and plug-in hybrid offers. Only a few obsessive followers realized that this was news.

The e-tech hybrid technology is a variant of the technology that Toyota and Honda have offered over the past 20 years. It is essential to keep the operating average fuel consumption (CAFE) of the Renault fleet below the dreaded maximum of 95 g / km. It is also a stop-gap technology to bridge the time needed to switch to fully electric driving. However, this is not important and has already been mentioned. The big news is the Twingo Z.E. This car was introduced in 2014 with the expectation in parts of the market that it would become a fully electric car, or soon. The fact that it took six years before the fully electric version came out is due to the growing awareness that a larger battery is needed to succeed.

The 20 kWh battery of the original ZOE placed it in a special category for enthusiasts looking for a second or third car to shop and make short journeys. Nowadays the realization that a larger battery is needed for market acceptance as a generic usable car, is becoming general knowledge among car designers. But the realization that they have to compete with usability and petrol and diesel offerings and vacation travel is not yet part of their worldview.

The biggest problem is probably the misconception of the “city car”. Even those small European cars should be able to travel longer distances if necessary. The Twingo diesel that I have driven over the past eight years, which was perfect for driving 800 miles a day, is a design of the past. It was too successful to compete with larger, more profitable models.

This new Twingo Z.E. will have to compete with people like the Honda E and the Volkswagen triplets. The Honda is too expensive, with a battery that is too small. Those three from Volkswagen, Seat and Skoda are more worthy opponents. The best way to prevent them is with a slightly larger battery and a better price. The killer app would be ProPilot, but with the current state of the Alliance that is probably too much to ask.

The best scenario is an increase in the ZOE battery to 60 kWh, a> 45 kWh liquid-cooled battery in the Twingo with DC charging of> 80 kW and the lighter ZOE’s R110 engine. That would create minimal cannibalism of ZOE and a dominant model in the A segment of the smallest cars. It would also increase the competitive chances of the ZOE compared to the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e. Unfortunately I find it unlikely.

The most likely configuration would be a 40 kWh battery and the ZOE charging options of 22 kW AC and 50 kW DC. That would make it a great “city car”, but an awkward traveler.

I wonder how much of the battery, charging technology, power electronics and motor are shared with the ZOE. The cost savings of the larger economies of scale could lead to a price advantage. The previous ZOE 40 kWh battery in combination with the R110 engine would make it a very lively, not to say great car to drive.

