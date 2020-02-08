advertisement

Arizona guard, Remy Martin, kicks off when Southern Californian guard Jonah Mathews (2) in Martin’s second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona looks down 66-64. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Southern California guard Jonah Mathews (center) passes the ball to a teammate, while striker Jalen Graham (24) and guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) on Saturday, February 8, 2020, the first half of an NCAA college basketball game defend in Tempe, Arizona (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona State Guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates at the end of the team’s 66:64 victory over Southern California in an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona striker Romello White, 23, blocks a shot by southern California striker Onyeka Okongwu in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Southern California security guard Ethan Anderson (20) drives in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)



Southern California’s coach Andy Enfield looks down on the team’s 66-64 loss to Arizona in an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin).

Southern California striker Max Agbonkpolo (23) scores in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona, against Rob Edwards (2) (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin) ,

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Remy Martin targeted a pull-up sweater 19 seconds before the end, and Arizona State prevailed against Southern California on Saturday night with a 66:64 win.

Martin’s 22 points, 16 in the second half, led Arizona (15: 8, 6: 4 in Pac-12), who won three consecutive and five consecutive times. Alonzo Verge Jr. gained 16 points when the Sun Devils caught up 13 points in the first half.

Jonah Mathews ’22 points led USC and Daniel Utomi added 15 for USC (17-7, 6-5), who lost three in a row.

The Trojans were freezing cold for a long time in the second half, but came back later in the season to take the lead again. Arizona State went out without a basket made for more than 11 minutes, but after a deficit of 64:59, Martin made three free throws with a 2-15 draw to play.

Martin’s basket in the last seconds was the only field goal for the Sun Devils in the final at 11:28.

Mathews led the Trojans with 17 points in the first half, although he briefly went into the locker room after appearing to have injured his right arm in a fall after a blocked attempt.

Rakocevic scored eight points in the first half and USC took the biggest lead in the second half in a Utomi clash and a free throw with a 33:20 lead from 5:34 to halftime.

Arizona State ended the game 40-32, with Verge scoring 13 points in the first 20 minutes. But the Sun Devils only shot 35%.

Martins Steal and Two-Handed Dunk got the crowd going with thunderous applause and USC went more than 3 1/2 minutes without a point.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have a good opportunity to improve the home game situation against two Pac-12 teams, Washington and Washington State. A 72-40 drubbing by Seattle’s huskies last month should be at the forefront of their considerations this week.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils travel to the Bay Area with a lot of confidence next week when they rose to the top 4 on the Pac-12. With only 15 overall wins, however, an excellent completion of regular time in the last eight games – and probably a win or two in the conference tournament – is required to be considered for an overall bid for the NCAA tournament.

NEXT

USC returns home to receive Washington on Thursday evening.

The U.S. state of Arizona faces Stanford on the street on Thursday evening.

