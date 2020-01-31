advertisement

The good old days. While it may be an unusual concept for many, it wasn’t that long ago that Celtic could compete with some of the best teams in Europe. This was a prime example.

In November 2001, Celtic met Valencia in the third round of the UEFA Cup, the precursor to the current Europa League. They played two incredibly tight games, which ultimately resulted in penalties for separating the two teams.

This wasn’t an average Valencia team either. They had just reached two Champions League finals in a row and lost on penalties to Bayern Munich just a few months before that game.

Under Rafael Benitez, they break the Barcelona-Real Madrid duopoly in the league later this season and become Spanish champions. They would repeat the feat two years later, with only Atletico Madrid mimicking their performance since then.

The first leg in Valencia ended with a 1-0 draw against Glasgow. Celtic would continue to perform excellently and frankly could have won comfortable winners.

What a team, with Henrik Larsson, Paul Lambert, Chris Sutton and Stylian Petrov. They pushed one of the best teams in Europe and should have beaten them.

After the game, coach Martin O’Neill was very optimistic about his team’s efforts.

Of course the boys are desperately disappointed, but they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of and I am very proud of them all.

We have come a long way and discovered a taste for it, so I hope that we can improve at this level in the future.

Of course, they would do just that and reach the UEFA Cup final the following season. That day, she was defeated by an aspiring young coach named Jose Mourinho, who won the Champions League 12 months later.

In many ways, these days seem like a distant memory. While domestic domination has been welcomed by their fans, there has been a lack of this kind of European family tree lately. The landscape of football has changed and that went against Celtic.

While they may no longer be able to keep up with the European elite, their continental journey has not yet been completed this season. Leaving Copenhagen next month could be the first step in getting the club back where it belongs.

