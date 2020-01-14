advertisement

Dr. Hamza Sebunya is excited when he graduated from Makerere University (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Artist Rema Namakula’s husband, Dr. Hamza Sebunya, was among the graduates thronging Makerere University Freedom Square as the country’s oldest public university hosted its 70th graduation ceremony.

Sebunya holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. He initially had a degree in gynecology.

Sebunya, who worked at the Mulago National Reference Hospital in Kampala, came into the spotlight in August 2019 when it appeared that he was dating Rema, who had originally been engaged to his fellow singer Eddie Kenzo. Sebinya and Rema later in November celebrated their traditional wedding amidst pomp and color.

Makerere University’s graduation week opened on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with more than 13,000 students ready to graduate during the day until Friday.

The guest of honor is Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, who represented President Museveni. Minister of Education Janet Museveni and Professor Ezra Suruma of Makerere University are present at the ceremony.

