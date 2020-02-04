advertisement

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The public is invited to the funeral service by three former members of the service “who died without living relatives or whose relatives were unable to hold a funeral service.”

The cremated remains of U.S. Navy PO1 George E. Estes III and U.S. Army SP4 Harley H. Flanagan Jr. and PVT Milford B. King Jr. are buried by Chapin’s 193 American Legion Post. Their remains will be escorted by Patriot Guard members from the Chapin American Legion Post 193 to the Fort Jackson National Cemetery from 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

The military ceremony will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday, February 7th.

Upon investigation of their deaths, the Lexington County Coroner Office determined that these men either had no living relatives or that their relatives could not provide funeral services. It is a great honor for us to ensure that these veterans receive the posthumous respect they have earned for our nation through their service and sacrifice.

Forensic doctor Margaret Fisher encourages the public to attend and assist us in honoring these people.

