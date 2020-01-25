advertisement

Don’t bow: Pastor Jim Bell delivers the message at 6 p.m. January 25th. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.org

Rosh Chodesh Kickoff for women: A new moon vacation for women is explored through art activities, 7:30 p.m. January 25th. Bring a milk or perfume item or a drink to share (kosher only). Reservation needed. Adat Ari El, 12020 Burbank Blvd., Valley Village. 818-766-9426. bit.ly/30twYxq

Prepare for landing: Rev. Rob Denton explains the message based on Nehemia 8 and 9, part of a series of sermons about studying the book Nehemia, January 9 and 10:45, January 26. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.org

The ministry of our church: Rev. Bill Freeman discussed the topic on January 26 at 10:00 a.m. Congregational Church of Chatsworth (United Church of Christ), 20440 Lassen St. 818-349-2550. www.chatsworthucc.org

Who do we belong to: Reverend Matthew McHale announced the message on January 26th at 10:30 am. Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church, 7304 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park. 818-887-6101. emersonuuc.org

The power to surrender: Jimmy Burns discussed his thoughts on the subject of the centre’s January sermon on January 26th at 11:30 a.m. Meditation at 10:30 a.m. Unity Burbank – Center for Spiritual Consciousness, 637 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank. 818-841-4037. www.unityburbank.org

Schindler’s List – The Search for My Father’s Lost Gold: Author Mark Biederman talks about his family’s background, including the buried coins somewhere in Poland, and that he is the son of two Holocaust survivors. January 27th. Tickets $ 12 in advance; $ 15 at the door. Reservations requested. Conejo Jewish Academy, Skelton Family Lecture Hall, 30345 Canwood St., Agoura Hills. 818-991-0991. www.jewishacademy.com

The Zohar vs. Rambam – Is Mysticism Kosher?: Josh Holo, professor at Hebrew Union College, discussed the topic at 7 p.m. January 29th. Part of the series “The Great Debates – The Controversies That Shaped Judaism”. Free admission. Upcoming: “The Baal Shem Tov against the Gaon of Vilna – The Hasidic Revolution”, February 5. Tal Beth Shalom, 15739 Ventura Blvd., Encino. 818-788-6000. bit.ly/2Zqouq

Shabbat in the Temple of Judea: 6:15 p.m. Jan. 31, 5429 Lindley Ave., Tarzana. 818-758-3800. Email: info@templejudea.com. portal.templejudea.com/calendar

Sabbath in the Beth Hillel Temple: Rabbi Sarah Hronsky Cantor Lance Rhodes conducts the service, which includes a message from Pastor John Cager from Ward AME Church in Los Angeles and music from the Ward AME Choir and Band at 7 p.m. Jan 31, 12326 Riverside Drive, Valley Village. 818-763-9148. tbhla.org; bit.ly/38Alifw

Kabbalat Shabbat in Kol Tikvah: Rabbi Becky Hoffman and Cantor Noa Shaashua lead the service at 6:30 p.m. Jan 31, 20400 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills. 818-348-0670. koltikvah.org

Sabbath services in the Beth Israel valley: Rabbi Mark Goodman runs a “non-traditional / reform” service with choir at 7:30 p.m. January 31 and a “traditional / conservative” service, February 9, February 1, 13060 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley. 818-782-2281. https://myvbi.net/

Live Jewish – intersection of being and doing: Rabbi Adam Chalom, dean of the International Institute for Secular Humanist Judaism, is the guest speaker at a meeting of the Adat Chaverim Congregation for Humanist Judaism on February 2nd at 9:30 a.m. Tarzana Community and Cultural Center, 19130 Ventura Blvd. iishj.org/jewish21

Feast of Our Lord’s Presentation: The service begins with a traditional Candlemas procession on February 2nd at 10:30 a.m. St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 3646 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Studio City. 818-763-9193. bit.ly/2RJz20q

Valley Jewish Community Center Men’s Club: 6:00 p.m. Feb 3 Reservation required until Feb 2. Lulu’s Restaurant, 16900 Roscoe Blvd., Van Nuys. Email: burt@valleyjcc.org. VJCC, 818-360-2211. www.valleyjcc.org

Breakfast of the Jewish National Fund for Israel: Israeli diplomat Danny Ayalon and rabbi Ed Feinstein from the Beth Shalom Valley discuss “No Hate, No Fear: A Discussion of Anti-Semitism” / SFVBreakfast2020. Hilton, 6360 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills. 323-964-1400, extension 964. bit.ly/37bXj65

The art of marriage: Rabbi Yisroel Levine leads a six-week course that starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 fee $ 25 or $ 36 couples. Reservations requested. Conejo Jewish Academy, 30347 Canwood St., Agoura Hills. 818-991-0991. www.jewishacademy.com

Los Angeles Conscious Life Expo: Lectures, panel discussions and workshops on alternative healing, mental and wellness topics for body and mind. Actor entertainer Russell Brand is the keynote speaker at 2pm. February 8 ($ 145 in advance; $ 155 at the door; plus a day ticket of $ 35 in advance or $ 40 at the door). Hours: 1-11: 30 am February 7th; 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. February 8; 10am – 10pm Feb. 9 admission $ 25 in advance or $ 30 (Feb. 7); $ 35 in advance or $ 40 (February 8-9). LAX Hilton Hotel, 5711 Century Boulevard, Los Angeles. 800-367-5777. www.consciouslifeexpo.com

Italian Santa Clarita Valley Catholic Club for Valentine’s Day 6:00 p.m. February 8. Music from Duo Domino. Fun dress code: red outfits or accessories. Tickets $ 40; Prepayment by February 2nd. Catholic Church of Our Lady of Eternal Help, Community Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave., Newhall. Anna, 661-645-7877.

