Valley Sikh Temple on the corner of Jordan Avenue and Valerio Street in Canoga Park. (Google Street View)

Find a spiritual experience in religious centers in the San Fernando Valley. Here you will find a selection of services and special events.

Ruler of the universe: Pastor Jim Bell delivers the message at 6 p.m. February 1st. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.orgq

We are here: Rev. Rob Denton explained the message based on Nehemia 11-13, 9 and 10:45 on February 2nd. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.org

Live Jewish – intersection of being and doing: Rabbi Adam Chalom, dean of the International Institute for Secular Humanist Judaism, is the guest speaker at a meeting of the Adat Chaverim Congregation for Humanist Judaism on February 2nd at 9:30 a.m. Tarzana Community and Cultural Center, 19130 Ventura Blvd. iishj.org/jewish21

Ours is an LGBTQ welcome church: The topic will be discussed in Rev. Bill Freeman on February 2 at 10:00 a.m. Congregational Church of Chatsworth (United Church of Christ), 20440 Lassen St. 818-349-2550. www.chatsworthucc.org

Feast of Our Lord’s Presentation: The service begins with a traditional Candlemas procession on February 2nd at 10:30 a.m. St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 3646 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Studio City. 818-763-9193. bit.ly/2RJz20q

Blessed are the oppressed: Pastor Steven F. Peralta delivers the message based on Matthew 5: 1–12, 10.30 a.m., February 2. First United Methodist Church, 4832 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood. 818-763-8231. nohofumc.org

A call to resilience – keep your balance in stressful times and times of social disunity: Guest speaker Lynn Prager speaks on February 2 at 10:30 a.m. Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church, 7304 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park. 818-887-6101. emersonuuc.org

Possibility: Rev. Maureen Hoyt discusses her thoughts on the February Sermon of the Center, February 11, February 2, Meditation, 10:30 am, Burbank Unit – Center for Spiritual Awareness, 637 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank. 818-841-4037. www.unityburbank.org

Valley Jewish Community Center Men’s Club: 6:00 p.m. Feb 3 Reservation required until Feb 2. Lulu’s Restaurant, 16900 Roscoe Blvd., Van Nuys. Email: burt@valleyjcc.org. VJCC, 818-360-2211. www.valleyjcc.org

Great Bible Issues – God is Faithful: The learning class explores “The World of the Old Testament”, 7 – 8:30 p.m. 3 February. First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4390 Colfax Ave., North Hollywood. 818-763-8218. bit.ly/315wyxA

Breakfast of the Jewish National Fund for Israel: Israeli diplomat Danny Ayalon and rabbi Ed Feinstein from the Beth Shalom Valley discuss “No Hate, No Fear: A Discussion of Anti-Semitism” / SFVBreakfast2020. Hilton, 6360 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills. 323-964-1400, extension 964. bit.ly/37bXj65

The art of marriage: Rabbi Yisroel Levine leads a six-week course that starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 fee $ 25 or $ 36 couples. Reservations requested. Conejo Jewish Academy, 30347 Canwood St., Agoura Hills. 818-991-0991. www.jewishacademy.com

The Baal Shem Tov against the Gaon of Vilna – The Hasidic Revolution: Rabbi Tal Sessler from Sephardic Temple Tifereth Israel discussed the topic at 7 p.m. February 5th. Part of the series “The Great Debates – The Controversies That Shaped Judaism”. Free admission. Upcoming: “Theodor Herzl vs. Ahad Ha’Am – Why Zionism? February 12th; Abraham Joshua Heschel vs. Mordechai Kaplan – What is American Judaism? 19th of February; “The Latke vs. The Hamentashen – What is the best Jewish food? February 26th. Valley Beth Shalom, 15739 Ventura Blvd., Encino. 818-788-6000. bit.ly/2Zqouq

Los Angeles Conscious Life Expo: Lectures, panel discussions and workshops on alternative healing, mental and wellness topics for body and mind. Hours: 1-11: 30 am February 7th; 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. February 8; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. February 9. Actor entertainer Russell Brand is the keynote speaker. February 8 ($ 145 in advance; $ 155 at the door; must also buy a day pass for $ 35 in advance or $ 40 at the door) Admission $ 25 in advance or $ 30 -Dollar (February 7th); $ 35 in advance or $ 40 (February 8-9). LAX Hilton Hotel, 5711 Century Boulevard, Los Angeles. 800-367-5777. www.consciouslifeexpo.com

Shabbat in the Temple of Judea: 6:15 p.m. February 7, 5429 Lindley Ave., Tarzana. 818-758-3800. Email: info@templejudea.com. portal.templejudea.com/calendar

Shabbat in Beth Hillel Temple: Rabbi Sarah Hronsky and Cantor Lance Rhodes lead the service at 7 p.m. Feb 7, 12326 Riverside Drive, Valley Village. 818-763-9148. tbhla.org; bit.ly/2RTioLO

Priest vs. seminarians basketball game: The Office of Vocations of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will present the game at 7 p.m. February 7th. The doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $ 10; $ 5 students in K-12. Chaminade College Preparatory, 10210 Oakdale Ave., Chatsworth. archla.org/basketball20

Sabbath services in the Beth Israel valley: Rabbi Mark Goodman runs a “non-traditional / reform” service with choir at 7:30 p.m. February 7 and a “traditional / conservative” service, February 9, February 8, 13060 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley. 818-782-2281. https://myvbi.net/

Italian Santa Clarita Valley Catholic Club for Valentine’s Day 6:00 p.m. February 8. Music from Duo Domino. Fun dress code: red outfits or accessories. Tickets $ 40; Prepayment by February 2nd. Catholic Church of Our Lady of Eternal Help, Community Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave., Newhall. Anna, 661-645-7877.

Jews in America – concerns since World War II: Rabbi Mark H. Sobel discusses the topic starting with “Assimilation and integration – separate but equal” at 7 p.m. 14th of February. Upcoming: “Religiosity – Where is Gd when we need it?” March 10th. Beth Emet Temple, 600 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank. 818-843-4787. www.templebethemet.com

Welcome to the Beth Emet Temple: Find out about the independent reform community through a fundraiser that includes a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. February 15th. Reservation needed. 600 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank. 818-843-4797 or 818-469-5473. www.templebethemet.com

