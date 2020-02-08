advertisement

Northridge United Methodist Church on Reseda Boulevard. (Google Street View)

Find a spiritual experience in religious centers in the San Fernando Valley. Here you will find a selection of services and special events.

Los Angeles Conscious Life Expo: Lectures, panel discussions and workshops on alternative healing, mental and wellness topics for body and mind. Hours: 9 am-10pm February 8th; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. February 9. Actor entertainer Russell Brand is the keynote speaker. February 8 ($ 155; must also buy a day pass for $ 40). Admission $ 40 .. LAX Hilton Hotel, 5711 Century Blvd., Los Angeles. 800-367-5777. www.consciouslifeexpo.com

The difference between knowledge and action: Pastor Jim Bell delivers the message at 6 p.m. February 8th. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.orgq

Uncomplicated – built to last: Rev. Rob Denton begins a new series of sermons on relationships at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on February 9. The texts are: Genesis 2:18; Ecclesiastes 4: 9-10; Matthew 22: 37-40 and 26:38 and Psalms 139. West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way, West Hills. 818-884-6480. www.wvcch.org

Scout Sunday: Pastor Joseph Choi delivers the message “But if you say so” based on Luke 5: 1-11, 10 a.m., February 9. Northridge United Methodist Church, 9650 Reseda Blvd. 818-886-1555. bit.ly/31uPgPE

We are an immigrant-friendly church: Rev. Bill Freeman discussed the topic on February 9 at 10:00 a.m. Parish Church of Chatsworth (United Church of Christ), 20440 Lassen St. 818-349-2550. www.chatsworthucc.org

Sunday services at Knollwood United Methodist Church: Rev. Kalesita Tu’ifua discusses a message based on Matthew 5: 13-20: 10 a.m., February 9. 12121 Balboa Blvd., Granada Hills. 818-360-8111.

Find resilience together: Pastor Matthew McHale delivered the message on February 9th at 10:30 am. Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church, 7304 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park. 818-887-6101. emersonuuc.org

Shine Hard People!: Pastor Steven F. Peralta explains the message based on Matthew 5: 13-20, 10:30, February 9. First United Methodist Church, 4832 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood. 818-763-8231. nohofumc.org

Possibility: Rev. Greg Dorst discusses his thoughts on the February Sermon of the Center, February 11, February 9, Meditation, 10.30 a.m., Burbank Unit – Center for Spiritual Awareness, 637 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank. 818-841-4037. www.unityburbank.org

Jazz Vespers at Northridge United Methodist Church: Liz Kennon Trio with Sherwood Sledge, 6 p.m. February 9. An offer is accepted. 9650 Reseda Blvd., Northridge. 818-886-1555. bit.ly/31uPgPE

Great Bible Issues – God is Faithful: The learning class explores “The World of the New Testament”, 7-8:30 p.m. February 10th. First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4390 Colfax Ave., North Hollywood. 818-763-8218. bit.ly/315wyxA

Jews in America – concerns since World War II: Rabbi Mark H. Sobel discusses the topic starting with “Assimilation and integration – separate but equal” at 7 p.m. February 11th. Upcoming: “Religiosity – Where is Gd when we need it?” March 10th. Beth Emet Temple, 600 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank. 818-843-4787. www.templebethemet.com

Theodor Herzl vs. Ahad Ha’Am – Why Zionism?: Rabbi Chaim Seidler Feller from UCLA Hillel discussed the topic at 7 p.m. February 12th. Part of the series “The Great Debates – The Controversies That Shaped Judaism”. Free admission. Upcoming: “Abraham Joshua Heschel vs. Mordechai Kaplan – What is American Judaism? 19th of February; “The Latke vs. The Hamentashen – What is the best Jewish food? February 26th. Valley Beth Shalom, 15739 Ventura Blvd., Encino. 818-788-6000. bit.ly/2Zqouq

Shabbat in the Temple of Judea: 6:15 p.m. February 14, 5429 Lindley Ave., Tarzana. 818-758-3800. Email: info@templejudea.com. portal.templejudea.com/calendar

Shabbat in Beth Hillel Temple: Rabbi Sarah Hronsky and Cantor Lance Rhodes lead the service at 7 p.m. 14th of February. 12326 Riverside Drive, Valley Village. 818-763-9148. tbhla.org; bit.ly/31xDmUW

A jazzy Shabbat in the Ramat Zion temple: 7:30 p.m. February 14, 17655 Devonshire St., Northridge. 818-360-1881. www.trz.org

Sabbath services in the Beth Israel valley: Rabbi Mark Goodman runs a “non-traditional / reform” service with choir at 7:30 p.m. February 14 and a traditional / conservative service, February 9, February 15, 13060 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley. 818-782-2281. https://myvbi.net/

Welcome to the Beth Emet Temple: Find out about the independent reform community through a fundraiser that includes a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. February 15th. Reservation needed. 600 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank. 818-843-4797 or 818-469-5473. www.templebethemet.com

Purim – hide and uncover: Rabbi Richard Camras discusses: “How do we negotiate about our Jewish identity in America?” February 18. Entry $ 10. Reservation needed. Shomrei Torah Synagogue, 7353 Valley Circle Blvd., West Hills. 818-854-7650. bit.ly/39d81tu

Send information at least two weeks in advance. holly.andres@dailynews.com. 818-713-3708.

