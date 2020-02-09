advertisement

I’ve already talked about how to start relief pitchers, and you can read this piece here. On the other hand, there are reliefs that are authorized to start for pitchers. In leagues that distinguish between a starter pitcher and a relief pitcher, the versatility achieved by using a relief in a starter pitcher can be valuable. For example, in one of my head-to-head home leagues, where we use holds and save as separate categories and have four starting pitcher spots, two reliever spots and two pitcher spots (spots that are used either for starters or relievers )) I often jammed SP-capable relief helpers when starting pitcher spots.

By rusting SP-enabled reliefs, I can carry more reliefs than my Leaguemates with me and gain an advantage in winning parades and holds. I can also use a non-high leverage SP-enabled reliever that helps with odds without undercutting my chances of winning holds or saves. This is just one example of a strategic step that can be done with SP-enabled reliefs.

Not listed below is one of my favorite SP-enabled helpers I’ve talked about in the off-season, Drew Pomeranz. The 31-year-old left has signed a contract with the Padres this off-season, and you can read my brilliant analysis of his prospects for this year here. In leagues that use saving and holding as individual categories or as combined statistics, Pomeranz is actually my preferred RP-capable helper. Don’t forget about designs. The following five RP-capable reliefs should appear on players’ radar depending on the league settings. The first relief, listed below, is generally viewed as a favorite that will have to be closed for his team in 2020.

Jose Leclerc (TEX): 185.0 ADP

Leclerc isn’t committed to the narrower role, but as quotes from general manager Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward in Evan Grant’s contribution to Dallas News suggest, Leclerc is currently the favorite and preferred option to close. It opened last year when the team moved closer together just to lose the job for a significant part of the season and to regain the role at the end of the season. Ultimately, he led the team in 14 parades.

Leclerc was inconsistent last year and its biggest problem was below-average control, which led to 13.0 BB%. He was able to circumvent his poor control by loosening up a batch of Batters and accumulating 33.4 K%. Both his strikeout rate and his miter rate went in the wrong direction after a fantastic year in 2018, in which he walked 11.2% of the clubs he faced and 38.1% were noticed. His slip with the strikers accompanied a dive from 17.1% SwStr% in 2018 to 13.5% last year.

Leclerc’s 1.56 ERA in 2018 was never a realistic expectation to be repeated last year, but his 4.33 ERA was a disappointment nonetheless. In 187.0 innings that have appeared with the majors since debuting with a dozen relief appearances in 2016, Leclerc has an ERA of 3.18 (3.30 FIP and 3.79 SIERA), 1.21 WHIP, 14.9 BB%, 33.0 K% and 15.0 SwStr%. He is a middle to subordinate whose poor control could cost him the job, but whose power pulls him under his spell. Thanks to his SP authorization depending on your league settings, it could also be worth it to outperform other similarly valuable closers.

Shaun Anderson (SF): 408.7 ADP

The San Francisco bullpen is absolutely overwhelming. After canceling a rotation appearance last year, Anderson let the year end and scored two saves. The 25-year-old pitcher was developed by the Giants as a starter, but the third round in the MLB Amateur Draft 2016 was a college reliever, saving 13 games with an ERA of 0.97 in 36 relief missions, for a total of 46.1 innings the Florida Gators in 2016, by baseball reference. In 12 eases with a total of 13.1 innings last year, Anderson had an ugly 6.08 ERA. The 3.51 FIP and 4.57 SIERA of the law were significantly better, if nothing special. Anderson’s relief of 11.9 BB% is not good, but his 25.4 K% and 13.4 SwStr% were solid and strong, respectively. He’s a dark horse for parades this year, and if he doesn’t close, he has potential.

Diego Castillo (TB): 457.0 ADP

Castillo was a versatile pitcher for the Rays last year. He saved eight games, recorded 17 holds and opened six games. Overall, he threw 68.2 innings in line with 3.41 ERA (3.72 FIP and 3.58 SIERA), 1.24 WHIP, 9.0 BB%, 27.9 K% and 13.5 SwStr%. He has a bat-missing power arsenal with a four-seater and a sinker from the top 90s, both of which had three-digit numbers per FanGraphs last season, and a slider that brought 19.3 SwStr%. With 56.9 GB%, he also keeps the ball on the ground. The deeper rotation of Tampa Bay this year should lead to a more traditional use of Castillo as a late inning option. Occasionally, however, it could also open for left Ryan Yarbrough.

Cam Bedrosian (LAA): 822.0 ADP

Bedrosian’s 2019 season ended prematurely in late August due to inflammation of the right forearm. However, the problem does not appear to be serious at all, as the Angels avoided arbitration with him by reaching an agreement on a $ 2.8 million deal, and Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported in early January that Bedrosians ” is expected to be “fully healthy in the 2020 season.”

Bedrosian shot a 3.23 ERA (3.83 FIP and 3.98 SIERA), 1.14 WHIP, 8.5 BB%, 24.8 K% and 12.0 SwStr% in 59 appearances with a total of 61.1 innings , He opened seven games, saved one and made a total of 15 holds. The angels have given depth to their rotation, so Bedrosian like the Castillo mentioned above is unlikely to open so often this year, if at all.

Tyler Clippard (MIN): Not Moved In

Clippard has been competing for his seventh team since 2016 after agreeing on a one-year contract with the Twins this off-season. The widely traveled, almost 35-year-old Reliever turned an ERA under 3.00 in 62.0 innings for the Indians last year. It is the first time since 2015 that he has reached an ERA below 3.00. After switching to full-time in 2009, Clippard only has one season with an ERA over 4.00. He has a 3.14 ERA career in 816.0 innings.

Clippard knocked out 26.6% of the Batters he faced last year while running only 6.2% of them. He was lucky with only 0.174 batting average and 0.204 BABIP, and the result was a tiny whip of 0.85. Before you dismiss Clippard as a lucky charm, make a note of his career .194 average and .239 BABIP versus. He avoids hard contact and generates a series of pop-ups with 14.1 IFFB% last year and 15.9 IFFB% in his career. Clippard appears to be a blind spot for projection models and ERA estimators, probably due to its favorable data on batted balls. Taylor Rogers is firmly seated in the proximity seat with Trevor May. Clippard could be a valuable bridge guy for this double strike in the seventh inning or in previous high leverage situations.

