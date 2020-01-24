advertisement

Friends and neighbors described the murdered mother of three Suvekshya Burathoki – known as Fatima – as “a charming lady, a good friend and a bright, caring mom.”

They spoke after the 32-year-old ex-partner Hafiz Sharifi appeared in court today to admit his murder.

advertisement

The confession came quickly. Sharifi had not been on the witness list until this morning, with a trial scheduled for later this year.

Sharifi, 29, now admits to stabbing Fatima several times at her home in Bartholomew Street, Highfields, on Tuesday October 8 before fleeing.

Locals said Sharifi’s guilty plea would at least save family and friends from the trial of a Crown court.

A close friend and neighbor who asked not to be named said: “Fatima was a lovely lady, a good friend and a bright, caring mom.

A 29-year-old man admitted today (Friday January 24) that he killed Suvekshya Burathoki at his home in Leicester. Suvekshya, known as Fatima, was stabbed repeatedly at her address on Bartholomew Street on Tuesday October 8 of last year. Hafiz Sharifi, without a fixed address, pleaded guilty to the murder of Fatima at Leicester Crown Court.

“She was also very kind and a good cook – so sometimes she made food for her neighbors.

“As for him, he looked good at first, but we saw the truth fairly quickly.

“He used to argue with her and swear to her outside.

“He did not work to provide money for his family.

“He was at home everyday as far as I could see and Fatima would tell him that they were struggling.

“But she would always take responsibility and ensure that the children were taken care of.

“She told me that their relationship came and went, they would separate and get back together.

“They divorced before he killed her.

Mom of three Suvekshya Burathoki, 32

(Image: Family provided)

“Fatima had two boys from her first marriage and a girl with this man.

“The children are well looked after now.

“But how will they be when they get older and start to understand what he did to Fatima?”

Other people in the neighborhood – where a vigil was held in the days following Fatima’s death – expressed their lingering grief at her death, while taking into account the implications of Sharifi’s guilty plea.

Another mother on the street said, “She was beautiful and so polite to everyone.

“Our children played together and it was clear that her children were the most important thing for her.

“It is time he confessed what he did to him.

“At least that means his friends and family will not have to go to court for a trial.

“It would have been horrible for them.”

Vigil for Suvekshya Burathoki

(Image: Peter Fothergill)

A store owner at St Stephen’s Road, who did not wish to be named, said: “We all miss Fatima, she was a very polite and very friendly woman – she came here.

“We are pleased to hear that he has pleaded guilty.”

Safir Hussenmia, 19, added: “When this happened, we were just shocked – especially to find out that it was his partner.”

Feeza Hussenmia, 22, said: “We did not expect this to happen here.

“For a while, people were afraid to leave their homes, but it’s better now.”

Speaking after yesterday’s hearing, Leicestershire police said their officers were called to the home at 8:30 am and spoke to witnesses, who told them that Sharifi was responsible for the death of Fatima.

However, he had fled.

Police found him at Coventry’s address two days later.

Sharifi admitted to the police that he had been drinking and also took cocaine the night before his death.

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski, of the Major Crimes Team of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), was the chief investigative officer.

He said: “This is a brutal and violent murder that shocked the residents of what is a very close street.

“According to those we spoke to during the investigation, Fatima was well known and incredibly appreciated by those who knew her.

“Sharifi could not face his actions – he knew he was wanted – and tried to hide.

Read more

Find out more about crime in Leicester

“We feared that he had attempted to leave the country, but it was thanks to the team involved in this murder investigation that we were able to find him in Coventry and arrest him.

“I hope Fatima’s family can take comfort in the fact that he pleaded guilty today to his murder.

“It also means that those who were to testify in what would no doubt have been an emotional trial will not have to do so.

“My thoughts and condolences remain with the family and loved ones of Fatima.”

Sharifi will be sentenced to Leicester Crown Court on Friday February 21.

.

advertisement