In his new book, “Attention Servicemember,” Ben Brody says he was sent to a Rotary Club lunch near Fort Stewart, Georgia, to present a slideshow of photos he had taken as a combat photographer. army in Iraq. Brody’s mandate abroad had been “to photograph the war in a way that justified its existence and exaggerated its achievements”. At lunch, however, he found himself talking to Rotarians about an American soldier killed by friendly fire and showing them pictures of night raids. and executions. “I wanted them to feel the deadly heat and the arbitrary death and the relentless nonsense that accompanied my work,” writes Brody. The effort failed: “No one stopped eating during my speech, and when I finished, they cheered a little.” With “Attention, Servicemember”, Brody tries again. This time it will make you stop eating. It could make you stop breathing and blink.

Brody joined the United States Army in 2002 when he was twenty-two years old, not because he supported the impending invasion of Iraq – even then he was “skeptical” – but because ‘he wanted to photograph him. He spent twenty-seven months in Iraq, largely out of reach, during some of the most chaotic and violent periods of the war. The dual role of soldier and documentary maker, participant and observer, must be difficult to reconcile for any combat photographer. For an ambivalent person about the mission, such reconciliation must be almost impossible. On the one hand, Brody benefited from a unique access, both physically (to move in the battle space with a much greater freedom than that which the civilian journalists could) and psychically (to wear the same uniform and to subscribe to the same creed as its subjects). On the other hand, the intimate, graphic and invigorating work that this access enabled him to produce was systematically eliminated.

“You learned what photos the public affairs officer was going to publish and what he didn’t want,” says Brody. “Calm or stoic soldiers. Yes. Soldiers angry or scared or exhausted or confused or lost with eyes like the ocean floor. No. After Brody photographed a particularly protracted and bloody engagement with a unit from the 101st Airborne Division, he said that a division chief had prevented the photos from being published. (The military said it had no information available about the situation.) “He said it was ‘too negative,’ writes Brody,” which means that my story did not conform to his rigorous vision of what victory should look like. . These script-like photos have been used in Army newsletters and publications, such as The Warrior and The Dog Face Daily. Others have been made available on the Defense Information Service, or DVIDS, a military video and image clearinghouse operated by the Pentagon. All content on DVIDS is in the public domain – army combat photographers do not own the copyright to their work – which means that anyone can use Brody’s photos for any purpose . A dramatic image he captured of an infantry captain leading an assault across a field at sunrise appeared in advertisements for tactical radios, batteries and vape pens.

By the time Brody was released in 2008, the skepticism with which he enlisted seems to have evolved into something more like disgust. In “Attention Servicemember”, he is frank about his disillusionment with the war and has refreshing and lucid eyes about the nature of his participation in it. He acknowledges having contributed to “propaganda” and “disinformation”, implementing a “visual doctrine” which, rather than telling the reality, has advanced the military’s misleading message campaigns. Fortunately, aside from the images his superiors deemed appropriate for public consumption, Brody saved some 25,000 photos of his stay in Iraq on a hard drive. For ten years after returning from its second tour, the hard drive remained intact in its closet. While studying photography at Hartford Art School, on the G.I. Bill, Brody finally decided to look at it. What he found would lead to “Warning, member of the service”.

On one level, Brody’s book looks like an explicit rebuke from the military that exploited and harnessed his talent. But it can also be seen as an act of personal and artistic redemption – a reappropriation of his work and, because he was also a fighter, a redesign on his part in the conflict. Interwoven among the photos on his hard drive, which are printed on thick, matte paper, Brody includes several sections – printed on thin, shiny paper – of his photos from DVIDS and other military stores. The officially sanctioned images are contained and contextualized by the official censors.

At the same time, Brody is deeply and naturally wary of the context. Although the photos on glossy paper are surrounded by articles, comments and captions, those on matte paper do not. No places, no names, no dates. The result can be disorienting. We never know where we are, nor with whom, or why. At first I found it frustrating. However, as I went through the book, I began to feel that disorientation, as an experience, was one of its main themes. The images have a kaleidoscopic intensity that seems deliberately organized to reflect the frenzy of combat, in general, and the incoherent debacle of the occupation of Iraq by the United States, in particular. “Attention Servicemember” has no narrative because, from the point of view of an American infantryman in Baghdad, the war had none. Or rather, the accounts of the war are exactly what the book wants to reverse.

BEN BRODY

Because we are constantly aware of the tension between Brody’s competing identities as an army combat photographer – and because that tension is part of what makes his work in Iraq so captivating – it’s somewhat disturbing when we learn that after leaving the military, Brody became a civilian photojournalist and embarked on multiple branches with American forces in Afghanistan. Perhaps more surprising, his photos of Afghanistan are presented in “Attention Servicemember”, no differently from those of Iraq. Still no dates, names, places, legends. Always the commitment to a vernacular aesthetic rather than to factual information. As a journalist, in other words, Brody focuses more on his relationship to wars than on the wars themselves.

Brody seems to emphasize the subjectivity of “Attention Servicemember” by opening and closing it with black and white images – this time printed on art gallery paper and framed in wide margins – from his home in Southampton , Massachusetts. Returning from Iraq and Afghanistan to Brody’s family, friends and neighbors, we realize there may be a story. The final image in the collection shows a vertical tree trunk blown up in a Southampton forest. The exploded wood evokes a monument, a memorial. To me, this is reminiscent of the vertical rifles that are on display for fallen soldiers – services that Brody was prohibited from photographing in Iraq because, he claims, “the brigade commander considered this press coverage negative. ” In one of the many lyric passages of the text of “Attention Servicemember”, Brody expresses his disdain for the jingoistic hymn “American Soldier”, by Toby Keith, who often provided the soundtrack for these ceremonies. If Brody had been killed, he writes, “this pop country bullshit” would have been played at his own service. He adds, “You have no choice. There is only doctrine, down to the smallest detail. By the time we get to the end of “Attention Servicemember”, there is no doctrine. There is no music. There is no rotation. There is only pure and unspeakable mourning.

.

