Monday

February 3, 2020 at 2:18 pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, was cleared of charges of assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot, police said.

Chris Greenwell and his son Brandon met the hairy mascot at a subscriber November event. Brandon patted Gritty on the head after he and his father posed for a photo with him at the Wells Fargo Center, Greenwell said.

Greenwell said when Brandon left, Gritty ran from his chair and “hit my son as hard as he could.”

Greenwell, who said he just wanted an apology and something special for his son, filed a complaint with the police on December 21. However, police announced on Monday that the investigation found that “the actions of the individual who is the pilot’s mascot were not physical acts of attack, as alleged.”

Officials from Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the Flyers, said the company had conducted an investigation but could not verify whether the alleged attack had occurred.

