Adidas has upgraded its Predator soccer shoe for 2020.

The German sportswear brand today launched the Predator 20 Mutator with “Demonskin”, a new technology that improves ball grip and maximizes control. The Demonskin spikes are wrapped around the side and front of the shoe to give players more control and grip.

“We knew we had to do something completely different [for 2020], go beyond evolution and deliver a new innovation that would intimidate the opponents. The focus is on Demonskin, ”said Ben Herath, design director of Adidas Football. “It really is a groundbreaking innovation for us at Adidas Football – something completely new with noticeable advantages for the gameplay. This has been proven in player tests, in which many spoke of the immediate difference they felt with the ball at their feet. “

The Predator 20 Mutator has an outsole with improved control zones, a two-plate stud configuration and a sockfit collar that adapts to the contours of the wearer’s foot. The shoe has a high collar and a low front for a streamlined appearance.

The original Predator was introduced in 1994 and carried on the field by stars like David Beckham and Steven Gerrard. The Predator 20 Mutator is sponsored by a new generation of stars, including Paul Pogba, Becky Sauerbrunn, Marc-André ter Stegen and Tessa Wullaert.

The Predator 20 Mutator will be available in stores and online at Adidas.com from January 28th.

