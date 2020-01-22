advertisement

When it comes to basketball sneakers, Converse has plenty of archiving silhouettes to pull from.

The Nike-brand is picking up on its legacy with kicks for the NBA All-Star Weekend, which begins on February 14 and continues through February 16. However, she updates the styles for a new decade with fresh colors and a more modern aesthetic.

To celebrate this year’s All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Converse is releasing an All-Star bundle available for shopping in the Windy City. The package includes pure white versions of the Pro Leather, Chuck 70 and All Star Pro BB sneakers, with the possibility that customers can customize their pairings in selected stores.

Converse All Star Pack

CREDIT: Vice versa

The range also includes the All Star Pro BB Pack, which uses the 1988 All Star Game jersey. The silhouette is available in white, blue and red and is available exclusively from All-Star Weekend. A black and white version of the silhouette is also available.

Entertain yourself with All Star Pro BB Pack

CREDIT: Vice versa

Finally, Converse releases various colorways of the Pro Leather OG, which originally came on the market in the 1970s. The shoes have a white leather upper with a star chevron logo. The star and chevron accents come in colors inspired by the first launch of Pro Leather.

Converse Pro Leather OG

CREDIT: Vice versa

