Kaia Gerber was born in 2001, but she is inspired by the fashion of the 90s – and this is reflected in her new Jimmy Choo capsule.

The California coastal cool-meets-90 grunge style of the supermodel forms the basis for the four-part collection that Gerber designed in collaboration with Jimmy Choo’s longtime creative director, Sandra Choi.

“I took the opportunity to work with Sandra on my dream capsule for shoe and boot models. It was a great honor for me to be able to brainstorm creatively and I am so enthusiastic about the result,” said Gerber in a press release. “I wanted an effortless, off-duty wardrobe that works with every look in a color palette that communicates with my Cali roots and adapts to any city, anytime, anywhere.”

The capsule contains two kitten heels – the K-slingback pumps with python print and the K-slide sandal made of leather – and two boots, the K-Jesse western boot made of suede and the K-Cruz snake print- Combat.

Since Gerber starred in her first Jimmy Choo campaign three years ago, she’s made the $ 1,095 combat boot Cruz her favorite – and according to Choi, this was the first reason to discuss possible collaboration.

“Kaia has a personal style that is the epitome of effortless coolness. From her first campaign with us, Kaia has carried our Cruz fight, and that has led us to a conversation about working together on her capsule shoe wardrobe, ”said Choi.

The capsule will be available online and in select stores from February 2nd. Fifteen percent of all sales go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization Gerber has worked with since she was five.

In addition to the collaboration, Gerber can be seen again as Jimmy Choo’s Spring’20 campaign star in a series of pictures photographed by Craig McDean.

Kaia Gerber in Jimmy Choo’s spring campaign.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

