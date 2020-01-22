advertisement

Jordan Brand celebrates its namesake for the NBA All-Star 2020 – and the city where he won six titles.

With this year’s all-star weekend in Chicago, Jordan Brand is celebrating Michael Jordan’s career and the Windy City itself. The Air Jordan 3 “Retro U” is available in Bulls Red, with “Nike Chi” replacing the “Nike Air” trademark while a new version of the Air Jordan 34 called “Jordan Unite” includes all eight colors of the Chicago transport system.

Air Jordan 3 “Retro U”

CREDIT: Courtesy

Air Jordan 34 “Jordan Unite”

CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, there is a different color scheme for the Jordan 34 in white, black and red with a shroud on the top that gives it a fresh look.

Air Jordan 34 “SE”

CREDIT: Courtesy

Two other releases pay tribute to Jordan himself. The limited “New Beginnings” package brings back two styles that the legend wore on the pitch: the Nike Air Ship PE and the Air Jordan 1 High ’85, which returns in its original form.

Nike Air Ship PE (L) and the Air Jordan 1 High ’85

CREDIT: Courtesy

For women there is an Air Jordan 1 High OG in one color that recognizes both Jordan’s college and professional careers. Blue and red accents stand for his time in North Carolina and the Bulls.

Air Jordan 1 high floor

CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition, the Jordan Why not? Zer0.3, Russell Westbrook’s signature sneaker, gets two new takes in honor of the All-Star weekend. The shoe appears in a lively, multi-colored iteration, “LA Born”, which represents Westbrook’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Jordan Why not? Zer0.3 “LA Born”

CREDIT: Courtesy

It also appears as part of the Jordan Unite collection in a color inspired by Westbrook’s love of basketball.

Jordan Why not? Zer0.3 “Jordan Unite”

CREDIT: Courtesy

All-Star Weekend takes place from February 14th to 16th.

