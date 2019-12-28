advertisement

When Josh Crosbie and his wife Anna saw their 1960s beach house on Great Ocean Road, it was love at first sight.

“It was a beautiful, original house with a large slate fireplace and a really nice view over the water. It was the first and only house we looked around after we decided to move here,” said Crosbie.

The couple had previously lived in Mr Crosbie’s hometown of Geelong, from where the architect and commercial project manager commuted to work in Melbourne.

“I lit the candle on both ends and worked on projects with a budget of up to half a billion dollars. It was a fast-paced, fast-paced lifestyle with an additional three hours of commuting daily, ”he said.

“I only saw my children on weekends and found that I didn’t study at the university for eight years (architecture and construction management) in order to have no life at all.”

The couple decided together with their sons Levi (10) and Jude (9) for a fundamental change. Initially, they moved to the Kennett River hamlet, but after 18 months decided to move to a larger city to facilitate access to schools and other facilities.













Character driven

Although the beach house was in its original state and needed some work, Mr. Crosbie, boss of Josh Crosbie Architects from the Lorne and Geelong offices, found that it had good bones.

“The design and layout was beautiful, with an open kitchen in the middle of the house and a sunny living room with a view of the sloping back yard behind us,” he said.

The couple opted for a friendly and sustainable renovation, which should not dramatically change what was already there, but should improve it.

“When a house is beautiful from the start, I want to preserve the original character and integrity of the house and work with it to bring it to the best advantage,” said Crosbie.

One of the first tasks was to replace a “strange little deck” on the front of the property with a larger, 6 m deep deck with Turkish travertine tiles on the floor.

“In the summer it becomes our outdoor living area and it is also a good place to look for whales when they do their annual migration,” said Crosbie.

Other projects included the insulation and cladding of the house with local hardwood according to the bush fire standard, the replacement of windows and doors, the replacement and painting of interior walls, and the renovation of bathrooms and laundry.





surprise package

The kitchen was overhauled as a surprise for Ms. Crosbie on a yoga trip to Bali.

“Literally, within an hour after she left for the airport, I had 10 people here who destroyed the kitchen in one Backyard Blitz-Style project, ”said Crosbie with a laugh.

He decided to copy the original layout of the kitchen to the width of the benches and used handmade Moroccan tiles on the back of the kitchen to give “a little creativity and color”.

“My friend Adam, who is an incredible tiler, and I tiled this splashback the night before she returned at 3am and literally finished it when she arrived. But she loved it,” he said.











season

The couple redeveloped their sloping backyard by creating two terraces with large granite blocks, recycled Jarrah sleepers, and native plants.

The most spectacular outdoor improvement, however, are the three interconnected platforms or tree houses that were built around eucalyptus trees on the property and serve as vantage points for yoga, sundowners, and even overnight stays.

“I am really proud to say that these tree houses are made 100 percent from salvaged used material and there is not a single nail or screw that has penetrated the trees,” said Crosbie.

His thesis was about architecture built in trees, and the subject not only permeated his home, but also influenced his architectural practice.

“Our main goal is to develop design solutions that blend seamlessly and respectfully into their environment and create a beautiful connection between inside and outside,” he said.

In a fun touch, the property also has a colorful climbing wall built as much for the couple as it was for their sons. (Mr. Crosbie’s older son, Kayleb, 20, is also a frequent visitor.)

“I always need a small project to work on at home,” said Crosbie. “Seven years after falling in love with this beautiful beach house, we’re still like a couple of pigs in the mud. We couldn’t be happier.”

