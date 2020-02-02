advertisement

Corona viruses are not new and rarely cause problems. But they can be fatal.

On January 31, the United States classified the novel coronavirus as a public health emergency and temporarily prohibited foreigners from entering the country if they have been in China for the past 14 days. The Philippines, Australia and Vietnam have adopted a similar policy, and several other countries have introduced different types of travel restrictions.

Delta Airlines and American Airlines canceled all flights to mainland China by the end of March. Air Canada canceled all flights to Beijing and Shanghai by the end of February. Companies don’t make decisions that cost so much without solid evidence to justify the expense.

The main airports in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles have implemented a check for all passengers from China. Passengers arriving on the last Air Canada flight from Beijing and Shanghai on January 31 were asked a few questions at Pearson Airport in Toronto and received a flyer if they were released. Those who chose positive or reported symptoms of the infection were referred to public health personnel. However, one passenger told CityNews that she was surprised at the relaxed approach given the opposite experience in Shanghai.

Canada has not imposed restrictions on Chinese travelers and has not declared a national emergency. Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu said the risk remains low.

Mainland China has thousands of people infected, but fortunately there have not been as many cases outside of China so far, only a handful in Canada and the United States. In Canada, approximately 3,500 patients die from influenza A each year – also known as the flu. However, the flu does not kill patients in the fifties, but the coronavirus does.

The Lancet, a leading international medical journal, released a forecast model on January 31, when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global emergency. The authors suggested that:

“Large cities overseas with close transport links to China could also become epicentres of the outbreak if comprehensive public health measures are not taken immediately, both at a population and personal level. Independent, self-sustaining outbreaks in major cities around the world could become inevitable because pre-symptomatic cases are exported to a significant extent and no comprehensive public health measures are taken. “

Health workers are suffering to avoid irrational panic, but the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) looks worrying.

Corona viruses became famous in 2002 due to sudden acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV). Most of us in the medical community remember having worked through the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. Worldwide, only 744 people died from SARS, but healthcare in Canada was discontinued. I remember patients who went to the emergency room a few days after their heart attack – long after any opportunity to open clogged arteries or save the heart muscle. They were too scared to go to the emergency room during the SARS outbreak, but eventually chest pain, weakness, and difficulty breathing from a damaged heart forced them to seek medical help.

Anyone who avoided acute care during the outbreak never made it into the SARS statistics. Death certificates do not list SARS as the cause of death for someone who died of a heart attack because they were too scared to go to the hospital during the outbreak.

False alarm or rational concern?

All news about 2019-nCoV comes a week after the Brampton City Council unanimously declared a state of emergency overcrowding on January 22nd. All beds at Brampton Civic Hospital are full. The patients die in the hallways. The hospital is over 100 percent full. Throughout Ontario, hospitals are overcrowded by moving patients to “hallways, lunch rooms, and lecture theaters” every day, according to a CBC News investigation. It appears that new national emergencies make old ones irrelevant.

Alarms save lives. And even false alarms force us to see if we’re ready. Spanish flu – an influenza pandemic, not a coronavirus itself – killed one third of the world’s population in 1918. Experts say there is no reason to doubt that it could happen again. We just don’t know when.

Strains of coronavirus that infect humans have been known since the 1960s. The deadliest is currently the MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus). It kills three to four out of ten infected people. But most strains that infect humans do not cause serious problems. We don’t know how the Corona Virus will develop in 2019. Will it be worse than SARS?

When the new corona virus expires, Canada will strengthen its reputation as a calm and sensible country. Only afterwards will the wisdom of our actions determine. However, if the coronavirus sends hundreds of people to the hospital, we already know that we have nowhere to house them. In itself, this is a reasonable cause for concern. But that would be Canadian.

Shawn Whatley is a doctor, former president of the Ontario Medical Association, blogger at ShawnWhatley.com and a munk senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. He is the author of “No More Lethal Waits”, a guide to reducing waiting times and increasing efficiency in hospital emergency rooms.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Epoch Times.

