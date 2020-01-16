advertisement

Henry Okello Oryem

KAMPALA –The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has topped the list of its 2019 dashboard with efforts to normalize relations with neighboring Rwanda, which had strained the region over the past year.

The Honorable Henry Okello Oryem, Minister of State for International Relations, said bringing the two heads of state to a table for discussions in Luanda was a major diplomatic move of which the department is proud.

“The ministry coordinated and participated in 14 peace and security initiatives with the goal of having a stable and peaceful region,” said Okello Oryem.

“These include ministerial meetings of the joint ad hoc committee set up to implement the memorandum of understanding signed by Presidents Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni to normalize relations between the two countries,” he said. he explains.

Last week, Kampala released Rwandan nationals who were arrested on suspicion of spying and were handed over to the Rwandan high commissioner in Uganda, Major-General Frank Mugambage.

This stems from Kampala’s efforts to send the Ugandan head of mission to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, to Kigali to meet with President Kagame.

At a press conference, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Sam Kutesa said that, despite the guilt or innocence of the suspects, the release of the suspects should be interpreted in an attempt to thaw frozen relations between the two countries.

Okello Oryem, who met with the foreign affairs committee to present the ministry’s budget framework document, said that Uganda’s peacemaking role in the region would continue to be strengthened.

To achieve this, Okello Oryem said, however, that the ministry’s budget needed to be improved.

The ministry’s budget is expected to drop to 33.3 billion shillings from 54 billion shs for the current fiscal year.

Regarding distraught Ugandans in foreign countries, especially those on desperate journeys looking for work, Okello Oryem said the ministry can only provide limited consular services under the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

This means that the work of the ministry will not be limited to providing consular support unless funds are provided to provide additional services to Ugandans trapped in capitals abroad.

Committee member Lt. Gen. Pecos Kutesa (UPDF) said that while the ministry is doing commendable work, efforts should be made to strengthen trade and cultural diplomacy for the transformation of Uganda.

