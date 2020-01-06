advertisement

Arsenal 1 Leeds United 0

For 45 minutes, Mikel Arteta watched a team play with the kind of style and intensity that will take place in this stadium every other week, if he wants to. He’ll be dissatisfied that it was Leeds, not Arsenal, who had done so brilliantly, but in the end it felt like another important hurdle that was taken in the life of a rookie manager.

Whatever Arteta said during the break, it paid off when Reiss Nelson’s winner performed significantly better and he decided to put up a strong line-up to maintain the feel-good factor of his early tenure.

advertisement

Arteta had spoken extensively before the game about how success in the FA Cup could trigger an addiction to victory and help unite a club that felt hopelessly fractional. He has already made great progress on the latter point and is clearly a far too nice driver to face disregard for a competition he won as Arsenal’s captain at an early stage.

So it was no surprise to see an experienced selection where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bernd Leno were the only great first-timers who weren’t in action.

It was more noteworthy that in this case the Premier League was the less rotated team. Marcelo Bielsa made five changes to his championship leaders; Among them was the use of midfielder Robbie Gotts, who was responsible not least for his patience. Before that assignment, Gotts was an unused substitute 35 times without entering the field.

None of this prevented Leeds from raging at the pace that Bielsa prefers. He moved the ball briskly through the midfield and, in the seventh minute, scored the first of many when Mateusz Klich took the lead ahead of Patrick Bamford. The center forward was well on the left side of the box but was a little late and was deflected by a dramatic block from Rob Holding.

It was Holding’s return from a two-month injury break that required Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ surprising move to the right back. Accordingly, Leeds continued to pull Arsenal’s repurposed defense around. Jack Harrison’s firm left foot was parried uncomfortably by Emi Martínez, and Bamford, who took the place to shoot after a complicated movement, raised the crossbar. It was only a quarter of an hour ago and Arteta’s page was ragged.

The fact that her attempts to build from behind was a tribute to Unai Emery’s last days hardly helped her cause. Leeds was able to attack in waves, knowing that the next chance would come soon enough. Martínez missed a deflected free kick from Kalvin Phillips, which was deflected shortly before Ezgjan Alioski after a breakneck counterattack.

The flow slowed briefly before Papastathopoulos accidentally fought a breathtaking parade with one hand from Martínez in the 34th minute when Alioski looked home on the long post.

Bamford and Harrison were unable to convert on another break in Butter Knife. Gotts took the opportunity to make his debut five minutes before the break, and until then, Arsenal, whose only moderate threat was an early shot by Nicolas Pépé and an idiosyncratic header from David Luiz, thanked his lucky stars ,

Had Arsenal fallen well below the Arteta effort and application parameters, or had they just met a crack team that had 18 months instead of 17 days to fine-tune? Either way, they reappeared unrecognizable, and Nelson immediately ran past the Leeds defense before being ousted.

Alexandre Lacazette, previously anonymous, scored a 20 meter free kick that worked on the same woodwork that Bamford had refused to do.

The first minutes of the second half looked like a reflection of the first. Lacazette’s side foot was blocked by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, another debutant, before Matteo Guendouzi shot a whisker away. At the other end, Bamford quickly worked in Martinez again, but then Arsenal managed to do what Leeds hadn’t done.

It was an unfavorable goal and Nelson was lucky enough to get the chance when Gaetano Berardi, who extended to catch Lacazette’s center after a good game from Pépé, could only push the ball into his path. The goal Meslier scored at home in front of the posts reflected the transformation unfavorably, but accurately.

Bielsa made two quick substitutions, but as the last quarter started, Arsenal looked more and more secure. They gave up in the last second half but continued to exert pressure and Gabriel Martinelli, who replaced Nelson, would have scored if Meslier hadn’t narrowly saved.

Parity recovery never looked likely, and a tangle between Papastathopoulos and Harrison reflected Arsenal’s determination to keep what they had.

A trip to Bournemouth, the site of Arteta’s first game, awaits you.

FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull against Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Northampton vs. Derby

Brentford versus Leicester

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool versus Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham vs. West Brom

Burnley versus Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle versus Oxford

Portsmouth versus Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

The ties take place on the weekend from January 25th to 27th.

advertisement