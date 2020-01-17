Grammy winning rapper Lil wayneThe girl’s daughter pushes fashion goals to the maximum. The hip-hop veteran mini-me went online this week to share some new shots of herself flexing in new gear.
Key facts: This week, Reginae Carter shared a slideshow of photos wearing fiery clothes.
See this post on Instagram
I took the lead and let everyone follow @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner
On a related note: As we approach the weekend, Reginae Carter has flooded her Instagram page with training photos.
See this post on Instagram
Alexa, play all those who have played themselves .. playing with me @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner #Nodaysoff #gymlifeproblems Fit
See this post on Instagram
#ad Outdoor workouts with @flattummyapp I’m on the third day of my 30-day challenge and I have to admit that I love the results I see so far! It’s crazy what a little sweat will do for you! You can literally do these workouts anytime, anywhere, download your FREE 7-day course now.
Wait, there is more: Last week, Miss Carter shared a bunch of photos celebrating New Years Eve.
See this post on Instagram
2020
See this post on Instagram
Happy New Year
Before you leave: The 21-year-old recently shared images of her showing a major curve play.
See this post on Instagram
@ jasmine.dior on ofc hair
The post Reginae Carter says Get In Line: “I took the lead + let everyone follow” appeared first.