Grammy winning rapper Lil wayneHer daughter’s daughter is expanding her portfolio. Hip-hop superstar mini-me went online this week to announce that her new show is scheduled to premiere tomorrow.
Key facts: Tuesday, Reginae Carter went on Instagram with a few previews of her new show “WTF! ness”.
W.T.F. – Look at this Forreal! Check out our new show after a new episode of ridicule from 10 / 9c, TOMORROW on MTV! #wtfness #mtv
Key details: New series also stars New York rap star Cardi BSister Hennessy carolina.
Wednesday, WTF! Ness will be chaired by James Davis and a guest panel that includes Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio of The Challenge, Reginae Carter of TI & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Spencer Pratt of The Hills: New Beginnings and Hennessy Carolina of Social Media Fame . This special will focus on Internet videos that let them pronounce a sentence, “WTF!” (Pop Culture TV)
Wait, there is more: Recently, Reginae credited her gym goals and her workout group for creating a secret formula for firming the stomach.
The secret of my small size is a training group @whatwaistofficial and good hard work!
#ad I feel better when I work on myself @flattummyapp This app is specially designed to help you make healthy exercise and nutrition choices with your goals in mind! Lose, maintain or gain weight ?? They have a plan for everything! Download the FREE 7 day trail and get started!
Alexa, play all those who played themselves .. playing with me Fit from @fashionnova fashionnovapartner #Nodaysoff #gymlifeproblems
#ad Outdoor workouts with @flattummyapp I’m on the third day of my 30-day challenge and I have to admit that I love the results I see so far! It’s crazy what a little sweat will do for you! You can literally do these workouts anytime, anywhere, download your FREE 7-day course now.
Before you leave: In early January 2020, Miss Carter shared a batch of photos celebrating New Years Eve.
2020
Happy New Year
