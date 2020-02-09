advertisement

The Academy Awards are an award for the best in the film and entertainment industries, but the awards ceremony also brings out the best in style. Tonight in Los Angeles, the red carpet saw towering shoe models with raised platforms on stars.

Compared to a flat shoe, plateaus compensate for a high heel and offer an additional height boost to lift longer hems of dresses and trousers while at the same time making it easier to walk around.

Oscar winner Regina King shone in a delicate pink off-shoulder asymmetrical Versace dress. The satin look showed a voluminous skirt with an extended train.

A closer look at Regina King’s platform sandals.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her sky-high, matching, pink satin sandals by Stuart Weitzman looked out from under the hem of her dress. They were set on a multi-inch plateau front and a chunky heel with a thin strap.

Billy Porter showed the versatility of a platform shoe when he combined his individual Giles Deacon 24 carat gold feather dress with bespoke golden Jimmy Choo shoes and a lace silhouette.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

A closer look at Billy Porter’s platforms.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

The indispensable pair consisted of sparkling decorations and a raised platform toe, which was worn over beige fishnet tights.

America Ferrera channeled her inner tribal warrior on the red carpet in a swaying Alberta Ferretti dress with frilly sleeves and gold headgear. She shared in an Instagram post that the look was “the last farewell to 12 years of how to train your dragon and my Berkian warrior queen Astrid” and also paid tribute to her ancestors in the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.

America Ferrera at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

America Ferrera at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at the America Ferrera platform sandals.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, made herself comfortable in a black peep-toe with a block heel and a shorter platform toe.

