January 3, 2020 Zachary Shahan

I get it – change is hard. It’s hard, tricky and maybe even annoying or frustrating to see that something we love is being changed. The good news about the pushback from Ford / Mustang fans regarding the Ford Mustang Mach-E: we’ve seen this before with Porsche and BMW, and Porsche and BMW have not survived alone.

I am ‘experienced enough’ to remember that BMW came out with the X5, the first SUV / crossover and Porsche with the Cayenne. There was a lot of ridicule and criticism.

“The X5 is not a real BMW.”

“The Cayenne is not a real Porsche.”

“This will ruin the company.”

“How ugly!” (I think fugly wasn’t a word yet.)

“What did they think?”

Yes, some critics even viewed these vehicles as signs of the impending demise of these iconic brands.

What did Porsche and BMW do? Well, they just fell in line with market trends – people wanted bigger vehicles. Football mothers wanted to sit higher up. Boomers grew older and wanted more space for all their things.

We know how it ended. As one of the headlines read: “The best-selling Porsche models in 2018 were by far the SUVs.” The BMW X3 and X5 have become the bestsellers of BMW.

Ford already knows that its customers prefer the larger crossover and SUV classes, so it decided to dump sedans. It has maintained the Mustang because it has a huge brand recognition and is a fairly good selling car. However, Ford knows which way the market has been going for years, and it has the idea that now is the right time for the Mustang brand to turn around if it wants to remain relevant in the coming decade.

The electric transition provided the perfect opportunity for Ford. Not only does the company have to change anyway, but with a good electric powertrain, Ford can make a crossover Mustang that drives like a sports car or a traditional muscle car. And that is essentially the way the Mustang Mach-E drives, according to Jennifer Sensiba’s assessment of being in the vehicle for a first test.

Ford stood for a unique opportunity and seized the day. Yes, the company has to go through the show while certain fans enjoy the fact that their beloved Mustang brand is being “ruined” by an ugly duckling with a crossover vehicle. Over time, consumers will realize that it is a swan and much better than any Mustang before. Over time, I think the Mustang Mach-E will prove to be a big hit. It should be. Only prejudice stands in the way at this point. Oh, prejudice and production capacity, but I hope that Ford will eventually be able to produce and sell many of these. The company’s main honchos seem to want to do this.

To close, I may have to address the EV elephant in the room. Some people claim that the Mustang Mach-E will not have a question because it is not as good as a Tesla in certain ways. I have a few problems with that logic. Firstly, about 99% of the market must be electrified and Tesla will not take over the entire market itself. Other electric vehicles that are competitive in their class will find sales. Many car sales come down to appearance, loyalty to a certain brand, identity and marketing. Many Ford shoppers will consider a Mustang Mach-E that would never set foot in a Tesla. Get them on a test drive and the Mach-E should be an easy sale.

In Europe, where the EV market is more mature and there is a much more real variety of models, electric Tesla “competitors” see a decent sale. Some competitors of the Model S and Model X even beat them in major European markets. If Ford tries, the Mustang Mach-E must be a Tesla ally. It should generally help to increase EV awareness, and it should benefit from a higher EV awareness promoted by Tesla. There is enough space for an electric vehicle to be both a Tesla killa and a popular model. I think the Mustang Mach-E is ready to get the revenue from the Ford Escape and even Ford Edge.

And there is every indication that Ford is trying, because it swallowed a lot of pride and followed the example of Tesla in different ways to ensure that something was designed and built that would be appreciated by consumers. Ford changed the design in a few ways that deviate from the minimalism that I like about our Tesla Model 3, but even these changes imply that Ford has been keeping a close eye on Tesla because they seem to be responses to common criticism of the Model. 3. There is, for example, an extra speedometer behind the wheel, which recognizes that many people are concerned that the touchscreen of the Model 3 is too much out of sight. (I don’t think that’s a problem, but I also assume that concern is something that drives some consumers away from Model 3.) There is also a button on the bottom of the main touchscreen for ease of use for music volume, etc. I think the worries about not having more buttons and buttons are exaggerated, and I think the design of Tesla will prove to be more popular and effective, but that doesn’t mean that not many consumers are happy to feel something more at the bottom of the touchscreen. Moreover, it is more important to remember my first point: it seems that Ford was keeping a close eye on the Tesla discussions to try to learn some top lessons, which to me means that Ford is taking this technological revolution seriously.

Am I a typical Ford buyer and Mustang fanatic? Of course not, but I think combining two magical formulas is a good approach that rewards Ford in the long run. Buyers can get the comfortable, easy-to-enter and easy-to-leave crossover body style they want with the new Mustang Mach-E, and they can also get the unparalleled benefits of a fully electric power train. Perhaps the average Mustang fan – or at least the most vocal on social media – is not yet aware of the huge benefits for drivers and passengers of an electric powertrain. but they can learn. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but even old dogs have smartphones, flat screen TVs and tablets. Even old dogs and brand enthusiasts got crossover and SUV Porsches and BMWs.

And seriously, in the coming years, who would have a good sense to buy a non-electric crossover or SUV if they could buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y or another well-designed one?

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.







About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









