With the university behind them and the fascinating life life ahead, Matt Fulton and Tory Barber are changing their residential status from renting property.

“We’re looking to invest in ourselves,” says Fulton, a graduate of Lethbridge University now employed in business banking.

Barber is a graduate of Mount Royal University and works as a graphic designer. When they began their search for an affordable apartment, they investigated the resale properties and discovered that the condos come with condo fees.

“We were worried about special assessments and things like that,” Barber says.

Friends in Airdrie had built a new city with Mattamy Homes, a simple multi-family development fee without condo fees.

“That’s how we got to know this concept,” she says.

In Calgary, Mattamy’s only similar offering is its Urban Townhome Carrington development, so Fulton and Barber made a line at the sales center. After looking at the floor plans, Brinkley spoke to them, an unusual floor plan because it accommodates curves in a row of houses.

“We turned our heads, but we started to imagine what it would look like. We were really interested,” Barber says.

While debating their next step, Fulton learned of a water-cooled conversation that, coincidentally, a colleague’s boyfriend had bought a Brinkley in Carrington. They were invited to go upstairs and see it.

“It was like that. We’re very committed to the next weekend,” Fulton says.

Brinkley’s 1,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is a wonder within 11 different city floor plans. It’s a step away from your typical square in a square, says community sales manager Jesse Marshall.

“They’re an angular shape. We put four of them together and so we walk around a corner. The plan is interesting, but far from the norm for most people. We almost don’t sell them until you can get people in. Then we will sell them one after another. “

Brinkley has a large front entrance and a larger front face with large windows.

Once we put people into them, they are so beautiful and bright. Then, there’s a railing deck over a double garage attached to the back – nice to soak up the sun – and everything comes out of a lane paved in the back, ”Marshall says.

There are three Brinkys available at the current stage, priced from $ 354,990 including GST. At this stage of construction, the interior is set. Each house has up-to-date flats and backlights, laminate floors, sloping ceilings and pot lights.

Barber says seeing Brinkley on paper and seeing him in person was quite different.

“I didn’t notice or feel it was a nice space because they laid it out so beautifully. The only thing that benefits the corner is the stairs,” she says.

‘It’s a top of a staircase, perfect for a long bookshelf along the wall,’ she says. The house also has a basement with solid plumbing.

With no condo fees comes a trade. Snow must be extinguished, grass must be cut, plus insurance, utilities and maintenance are entirely their responsibility.

“It’s less convenient, but you can save some money and when you buy a home for the first time, wherever you can save helps,” Barber says. “We like the thought of having our own space to manage instead of having others make those decisions for us.”

Moving from their basement rental suite in Bridgeland to Carrington in the very northwest corner of Calgary works well, as Fulton works at Panorama and Barber’s work is at the University of Calgary. Both groups of parents live in Airdrie, making Carrington’s location on the Stoney Trail ideal.

Genstar and Apex Land are also being developed in Carrington, but Mattamy has the bulk of the community, overseeing the creation of park spaces and commercial development.

The Greenway Plaza, now in the hands of Royop Development Corp., will be built near the park and the 138-mile Rotary Mattamy Greenway. The lease will begin in late 2021, Marshall says.

“It will turn into the walking promenade that faces Greenway Park. People can sit in a patio and have a beer or a hangar and watch the kids in the skateboard park.”

Carrington is a 10-year project with about 3,500 homes. Mattamy will begin his second phase of Carrington across 144. Avenue N.W. in 2021 where a school site is planned.

DETAILS

Community: Carrington.

Developer / Builder: Mattamy Homes.

The project: Mattamy’s Urban Townhomes.

model: Brinkley – 1,436 square feet, two-storey, three-bedroom flat, a 2.5 bath city bath with double garage and basement.

Price: From $ 354,900 GST incl.

Information: All Mattamy homes are featured in the sales center at 183 Carrington Circle N.W. or mattamyhomes.com

