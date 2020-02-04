advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdXbJhtht7k (/ embed)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – To celebrate Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal partnered to show Harriet at 50 theaters in the US for free.

The film shows Harriet Tubman’s life and brings her story to the screen for the first time.

For her work in the role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Oscar nominations, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for Stand Up, which she wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Watch the film on Tuesday February 4th and Tuesday February 11th by getting your tickets here.

Free demonstrations are offered at the following locations:

Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX and RPX – New York

Regal Galleria Mall – New York

Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX – Los Angeles

Royal Edwards Aliso Viejo u. IMAX – Los Angeles

Regal Cantera & RPX – Chicago

Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX and RPX – Philadelphia

Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX and RPX – San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

Regal Fox Run & RPX – Boston (Manchester)

Regal Majestic & IMAX – Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Potomac Yard – Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Arbor Place and IMAX – Atlanta

Royal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX – Houston

Regal Auburn-Washington – Seattle-Tacoma

Regal Park Place & RPX – Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)

Regal Oakwood – Miami Ft. Lauderdale

Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX – Denver

Regal Richmond Town Square – Cleveland-Akron (Canton)

Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX and IMAX – Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX – Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto

Royal Movies on TV – Portland, OR

Regal Brier Creek – Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX – Charlotte

Regal UA Snowden Square – Baltimore

Royal Rancho Del Rey – San Diego

Royal Hollywood ScreenX u. RPX – Nashville

Regal Live Oak & RPX – San Antonio

Regal Hollywood & RPX – Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-

Royal Royal Palm Beach & RPX – West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce

Regal Aliante & IMAX – Las Vegas

Regal Manor – Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York

Regal Macarthur Center & RPX – News from Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport

Regal Warren Moore 4DX and IMAX – Oklahoma City

Regal UA Cottonwood – Albuquerque-Santa Fe

Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX – Greensboro High Point W. Salem

Royal Arbor @ Great Hills – Austin

Regal River City Marketplace – Jacksonville

Regal Transit Center & IMAX – Buffalo

Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX – Fresno-Visalia

Regal McCain Mall & RPX – Little Rock-Pine Bluff

Royal Commonwealth & IMAX – Richmond-Petersburg

Regal Colonie Center & RPX – Albania-Schenectady-Troja

Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX and RPX – Knoxville

Regal Belltower & ScreenX – Ft. Myers-Naples

Regal River Ridge – Roanoke-Lynchburg

Regal Warren East – Wichita-Hutchinson

Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX – Columbia, SC

Royal Marsh Fox – Myrtle Beach-Florence

Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX – Augusta-Aiken

Regal Salisbury & RPX – Salisbury

Regal Stonefield & IMAX – Charlottesville

