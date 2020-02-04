(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdXbJhtht7k (/ embed)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – To celebrate Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal partnered to show Harriet at 50 theaters in the US for free.
The film shows Harriet Tubman’s life and brings her story to the screen for the first time.
For her work in the role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Oscar nominations, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for Stand Up, which she wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.
Watch the film on Tuesday February 4th and Tuesday February 11th by getting your tickets here.
Free demonstrations are offered at the following locations:
Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX and RPX – New York
Regal Galleria Mall – New York
Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX – Los Angeles
Royal Edwards Aliso Viejo u. IMAX – Los Angeles
Regal Cantera & RPX – Chicago
Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX and RPX – Philadelphia
Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX and RPX – San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
Regal Fox Run & RPX – Boston (Manchester)
Regal Majestic & IMAX – Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
Regal Potomac Yard – Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
Regal Arbor Place and IMAX – Atlanta
Royal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX – Houston
Regal Auburn-Washington – Seattle-Tacoma
Regal Park Place & RPX – Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
Regal Oakwood – Miami Ft. Lauderdale
Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX – Denver
Regal Richmond Town Square – Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX and IMAX – Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX – Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
Royal Movies on TV – Portland, OR
Regal Brier Creek – Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)
Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX – Charlotte
Regal UA Snowden Square – Baltimore
Royal Rancho Del Rey – San Diego
Royal Hollywood ScreenX u. RPX – Nashville
Regal Live Oak & RPX – San Antonio
Regal Hollywood & RPX – Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-
Royal Royal Palm Beach & RPX – West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
Regal Aliante & IMAX – Las Vegas
Regal Manor – Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York
Regal Macarthur Center & RPX – News from Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport
Regal Warren Moore 4DX and IMAX – Oklahoma City
Regal UA Cottonwood – Albuquerque-Santa Fe
Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX – Greensboro High Point W. Salem
Royal Arbor @ Great Hills – Austin
Regal River City Marketplace – Jacksonville
Regal Transit Center & IMAX – Buffalo
Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX – Fresno-Visalia
Regal McCain Mall & RPX – Little Rock-Pine Bluff
Royal Commonwealth & IMAX – Richmond-Petersburg
Regal Colonie Center & RPX – Albania-Schenectady-Troja
Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX and RPX – Knoxville
Regal Belltower & ScreenX – Ft. Myers-Naples
Regal River Ridge – Roanoke-Lynchburg
Regal Warren East – Wichita-Hutchinson
Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX – Columbia, SC
Royal Marsh Fox – Myrtle Beach-Florence
Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX – Augusta-Aiken
Regal Salisbury & RPX – Salisbury
Regal Stonefield & IMAX – Charlottesville