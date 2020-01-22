advertisement

We may be in the middle of the awards season, but celebrities still took the time to travel to the City of Lights for Paris Haute Couture Week.

After landing on the red carpet at the SAG Awards this weekend, Reese Witherspoon sat in the front row of the Giorgio Armani Prive Show on January 21st.

The “Big Little Lies” star has proven that black is anything but easy. He turns his head in a glittering, strapless jumpsuit, which she combines with pumps with pointed toes.

Witherspoon had the opportunity to meet buddy Bel Powley, who wore a classic black and white ensemble with a collar shirt, high-waisted trousers and strappy pumps.

Not surprisingly, the stars came out in full force for the Chanel show on January 21st, including brand collaborator Pharrell Williams. The singer wore a light pink jacket, khaki pants and Adidas skate shoes when he claimed to be a photographer alongside Ms. Helen Lasichanh.

Schiaparelli hosted a star-studded show on January 20 that brought together a number of celebrities. Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore a beige trouser suit with a white turtleneck and pointed black peep-toes.

Elsewhere, Sophia Bush decided to show her pedicure with peep-toes. Aside from her shiny black cold toe boots, “One Tree Hill” wore a beige coat with flower lining over a black midi dress.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in the front row of Paris Haute Couture Week.

