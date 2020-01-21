advertisement

City council members will also meet Tuesday evening in Reed City to discuss their future with recreational and medical marijuana.

The city currently does not allow the sale of marijuana within the city limits.

This ban was put in place to allow the state time to develop rules and regulations.

A city council member says he would now like to start discussing safety orders and plans if the city decides to allow marijuana businesses.

“It is not something that is taken lightly. It will not be something that will just rush to have these businesses in our community. It will be well thought out, well calibrated and calculated so that everyone is the as safe as possible and we can do it responsibly, ”said board member Aaron Bailey.

The meeting started at seven o’clock.

