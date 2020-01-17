advertisement

Reece James has signed a new contract with Chelsea that will remain with Stamford Bridge until 2025, the Premier League club confirmed.

James has had a breakthrough with his youth club this season after borrowing from Wigan Athletic in the championship in 2018-19.

The 20-year-old played 18 games for Frank Lampard’s team in all competitions – in his debut against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup and in an exciting 4: 4 draw in the Champions League against Ajax.

advertisement

James has been an integral part of his career in the past few weeks. As a reward for his impressive development, he received a new contract for five and a half years.

“It was my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week after week and have a contract for another five and a half years to make that dream come true,” he said on the club’s official website.

“I always wanted to be here and another five and a half years mean a lot to me and my family.”

Lampard and his assistant, former Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris, have given the club’s local players a chance to shine with impressive results this season.

Tammy Abraham is now her first choice, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

READ |

Inter agrees fee with Manchester United for young veteran

Like Abraham, central defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Mason Mount have been named to Gareth Southgate’s English team.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi made this leap last season and scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-0 win over Burnley last weekend after standing on the sidelines with a broken Achilles for a long time.

James also successfully negotiated his way back from ankle discharge.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Reece’s smooth integration into the team despite the missed start to the season was unmistakable for everyone involved and the fact that another exciting young player is part of the club’s future is a great challenge as a result of the great job our academy, our loan department, our new coaching staff and of course the player himself. “

advertisement