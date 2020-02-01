advertisement

Washington Redskins defender Alex Smith says he is “lucky to be alive” and that the amputation was considered due to the severe leg injury he sustained during a Nov. 18, 2018 match.

Smith has been sidelined for the past 14 months after suffering a complex fracture of the right tibia and a fracture of the right fibula in a game against the Houston Texans. He also suffered a serious infection that caused major complications, he said in an interview with ESPN’s “Outside the Lines”.

In the process, Smith developed sepsis, a life-threatening condition the body may develop while fighting an infection.

“I had a pretty serious infection … they had a lot of complications with it,” Smith told Outside The Lines. “I’m lucky to still have my foot.”

Smith was injured in a game in which he was fired by J.J. of Houston. Watt and Kareem Jackson. The intricate fracture of the leg led to an air throw being thrown before being pulled off the field.

He was quietly hospitalized for weeks as doctors worked to save his life. A few weeks after the injury, Smith woke up with doctors giving him a choice about his right foot.

“The other thing I remember was waking up a few weeks later, faced with the decision of amputating or rescuing the limb at that point,” Smith recalled.

Smith decided he wanted to save his leg and he underwent additional surgeries. Eventually, the infection was gone.

The 35-year-old has previously stated that he underwent 17 operations during the crisis. He also feels overwhelmed by all the people involved in his recovery process.

“(I’m very grateful to everyone who has a hand in this,” Smith said. “My wife, kids, and family, doctors and nurses and (physical therapists) and coaches and so many people who have helped me stay here “.

Smith was initially concerned about the ability to do things with his children or be able to ride and ski. Now football is very much on his mind.

The progress he has made in his rehabilitation efforts has him believing that he will be able to play again. He is under contract with Washington during the 2022 season.

Smith understands that there are no guarantees, but wants to make every effort to see if he will be able to resume his career.

“There’s enough out there that I can go out there and play,” Smith said. . “.. To know that, yes, failure is a possibility. … I have to prove that I can come back and play a player in the NFL center, and if I could do that, that would be good and understandable. “

Smith was 6-4 with the Redskins in 2018, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nr. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft from San Francisco, Smith has a 94-66-1 record as a starter with the 49ers, Chiefs and Redskins. He has passed for 34,068 yards, 193 touchdowns and 101 interceptions.

