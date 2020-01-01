advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday, when owner Dan Snyder’s last step was to try to bypass the wayward franchise.

Washington announced the move two days after Snyder’s release of President Bruce Allen after a decade in vain. The former coach of Carolina Panthers quickly became the top candidate of the Redskins and inherits a team that ended this season with 3: 13 and has not played any playoffs since 2015.

“After several meetings with coach Rivera, it was clear that he was the right person to bring winning football back to Washington,” said Snyder in a statement. “He is recognized throughout the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the best coaches in the country.”

advertisement

The 57-year-old Mexican and Puerto Rican is the first minority to be appointed full-time coach in the history of the Redskins franchise. Rivera is the seventh coach Snyder has owned in his two decades of playing only five games.

Rivera has coached the Panthers for the past nine seasons and brought them to the Super Bowl in 2015.

“He gets the best out of the players,” said Redskins corner Josh Josh, who played with Carolina for Rivera. “And not just players, but also men. He builds up men and men – and he also builds up the character and not only sets them up for football but also uses them in life. I think that’s the very first thing you want to see someone actually take care of you instead of the game itself. “

The Redskins are the first team to fire their coach this season to fill the position. Snyder glanced at Rivera, who had flown to Washington on Monday to meet him for the job.

“While I love the franchise’s long history, I’m focused on the future and looking forward to the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” said Rivera in a statement.

Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, an Allen favorite, who got fired after a 1: 62-97 in organizing in his 10 years.

Snyder and Allen fired Jay Gruden in October after a 0-5 start to his sixth season. Rivera was fired from the Panthers in December after the 5-7 launch.

Carolina contested the playoffs four times during Rivera’s tenure, including a 15-1 season in 2015.

“These Panther teams were tough and physical,” said Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, the team’s longest serving player. “Obviously they did the Super Bowl this year. We played against them this year and they were a damn good team this year. He has always had a physical, hard bunch. I know that.”

Rivera was previously a defense coordinator for the Bears and Chargers. He was supposed to strengthen a Redskins defense, which finished 27th among the 32 NFL teams.

“The big word of the year is just not consistent enough,” said defender Jonathan Allen. “We have a young group, young defenders and I mean, the only place from here is, frankly, free.”

Rivera changes from coaching Cam Newton with Carolina to younger quarterback Dwayne Haskins with Washington. Haskins, whom the Redskins ranked 15th overall and who will start in 2020, met Rivera during the preliminary design process.

“He’s a good guy,” said Haskins. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about him. Lets see what happens.”

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has been rumored to be a candidate for defense coordinator under Rivera in Washington. There is a good chance that current offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will keep up with the success of drafting a plan for Haskins and rookie recipients Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims.

“Kevin is a great guy and I hope he gets the chance to stay,” said Haskins. “We’ve grown a lot all year round. I think he’ll be a really great offensive coach in the NFL.”

advertisement